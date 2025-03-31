Alex Bregman's wife Reagan's heartwarming birthday message for Red Sox star garners sweet 2-word reaction from husband

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman received a touching birthday tribute from his wife, Reagan Bregman. Alex turned 31 on Sunday.

He played against the Texas Rangers on his special day but came up empty, going 1-5, as the Red Sox lost the game 3-2 at Globe Life Field. However, Reagan made sure Bregman wasn't feeling low on his special day.

On Sunday, Reagan posted a heartwarming message alongside loving photos of the couple and their son, Knox, on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to our favorite person ❤️ We’re so lucky. Love you to the moon & back 🌙✨," she wrote, celebrating her husband’s special day.

The post included highlights from the couple's time during the offseason. They are parents to two-year-old Knox and are also expecting another baby boy to arrive this summer.

Bregman kept his reaction short but full of love, responding in the comments with:

"Love you ❤️"

Alex Bregman's comment

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares Knox's reaction to watching his father on screen

Alex Bregman is away on a road trip to Texas. Miles apart, Knox made sure to enjoy his dad in front of the TV.

On Sunday, Bregman shared a video from his residence where Knox can be seen watching the MLB game between the Red Sox and Rangers. At one point, the third baseman appeared on screen, leaving Knox excited. He soon raised his hands and then walked closer to the TV.

Reagan captured the wholesome reaction and shared it on Instagram, writing in the caption:

"Knox is locked in for baseball season 💪🥹❤️"

Knox will soon be joined by a younger sibling as Reagan entered the final trimester of her second pregnancy. Earlier in October, the couple revealed that they were expecting another boy in 2025.

This news was followed by Alex Bregman leaving the Houston Astros in free agency. After spending nine years with the organization, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox. The deal includes opt-out options after the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

