Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable moment of son Knox enjoying a blissful day of tennis and sunshine

Reagan and Alex Bregman have a young son, Knox, who was born in August 2022. Life at such a young age is exciting and every day for Knox is full of wonder. Reagan Bregman captured this in some photos on a tennis court that she posted to her Instagram Stories, captioned:

"My Love"

Reagan Bregman's IG Stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan Bregman's IG Stories

With Spring Training fixtures approaching, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will be starting preparations for the 2023 MLB season. Bregman has had an eventful offseason, making lasting memories with his family.

Reagan and Alex Bregman's MLB offseason

Given the hectic schedule of the MLB season, players wind down and spend the winter with their loved ones. Reagan Bregman shared moments from their offseason on her Instagram, where the family has been out and about.

It was an offseason of firsts for their son, Knox, as he went to his first basketball game, where he saw the Indiana Pacers play the LA Lakers.

"Quick trip to Vegas for Knox’s first basketball game ⛹️‍♂️"

Reagan also shared snaps of Knox's swimming lessons.

Most recently, Reagan and Alex Bregman spent the weekend in Vegas for the NFL Super Bowl.

"48 hours in Vegas"

After a memorable winter, Bregman will be preparing physically and emotionally for the 2024 MLB season. The Astros will kick off their Spring Training schedule against the Washington Nationals on Feb. 24 at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 6.05 p.m. ET.

For their full Spring Training schedule, click here.

The Astros are hoping to compete for the World Series in 2024, in a year where the LA Dodgers have dominated free agency and the headlines. Houston had a relatively quiet offseason, but the addition of Josh Hader as a closer could make a real difference.

Hader signed a five-year, $95 million deal and given the talent throughout the Astros' roster, could help push the team to glory. It will be interesting to see how Houston gets on in 2024, as they have a realistic shot at winning it all.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.