Alex Bregman's wife Reagan & son Knox spend precious mother-son time with bakery date

Alex Bregman and his family, including Reagan, their two-year-old son, Knox and his future brother, are enjoying their offseason down in Florida. While the third baseman is embracing and bonding with new teammates with the Boston Red Sox, Knox and his mother are tasting different delicacies.

Knox's love for sweets and chocolates is not unknown. In one previous social media post, Reagan even mentioned that every time they fly, Knox needs them. So, the mother also makes sure to keep the two-year-old happy.

On Sunday, Reagan gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into a special moment with their son, Knox, during a cozy bakery visit.

In a social media story shared by Reagan, the mother-son duo was seen enjoying pastries at Tatte Bakery.

The adorable snapshot captured young Knox holding a croissant while exchanging a playful look with his mom's friend Auburn Smith, who appeared to be sharing a fun moment over breakfast. Reagan tagged the bakery and her friend in the post.

The other snaped showed a coffee cup with a bear shape formed in the forth.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares latest maternity photoshoot

Alex Bregman and Reagan are set to welcome another son this summer. The couple announced about the same in October through a gender reveal video.

Over the last couple of months, Reagan has documented her pregnancy journey, where along the way she did several maternity shoots while also sharing experiences along the way.

A week ago, Reagan released the latest photoshoot as she entered the final trimester. She flaunted her baby bump in different fashion ensembles. All photos were in black and white.

"maternity photos.. but make it fun 🖤🎞️✨" she wrote.

Both Reagan and Alex Bregman, who got engaged in January 2020 and married the following December, are set to enter another phase of life. After spending nine seasons with the Houston Astros, Bregman signed with a new team, the Boston Red Sox, on a three-year, $120 million deal.

The third baseman has opt-outs in place after the first two years, meaning there's a possibility he could once again enter free agency and get the five or six-year contract he wanted next offseason.

