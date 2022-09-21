"Knox’s first game! He loved it!" - Houston Astros' Alex Bregman and wife Reagan Howard take their newborn baby out for his first baseball game

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman recently stepped out with his wife Reagan Howard and their baby Knox Samuel for a baseball game.

In an Instagram post, Bregman shared a picture with Reagan, while holding Samuel in his arms. The tweet read:

"Family! ❤️ Knox’s first game! He loved it!"

The Bregmans welcomed their first child, Knox, in August. It's not exactly clear when Knox was born, but the first word of his arrival came after the 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in August. After dating for over a year, Bregman and Howard tied the knot in December 2020.

Bregman has been one of the most consistent offensive players since debuting for the Astros in 2016.

Bregman was recently named the American League Player of the Month for August. He led the AL in on-base plus slugging (1.133), slugging percentage (.681) and runs scored (27), while ranking third in on-base percentage (.452). He was tied for third in RBI (22), ranked fourth in batting average (.362) and was tied for fourth in home runs (seven).

He won the award for the third time in his career and second this season with the Houston franchise.

Alex Bregman aiming to take the Houston Astros to another World Series title

The 2017 World Series champion has been instrumental for the Houston Astros this season. Alex Bregman has only struck out 69 times in 460 at-bats, which is an incredible stat as they move to the playoffs. The Astros are the No. 1 seed in the American League, which means they will have home field advantage.

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bregman was named MVP of the 2018 MLB All-Star Game and led the American League in doubles in 2018. In 2019, he made another All-Star selection.

Bregman will be crucial for the Astros, one of the best teams in the league. Led by legendary manager Dusty Baker, the Astros have now won their fifth AL West divisional title in six years. Despite a loss to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series last year, the Astros look like contenders this season.

