"No way, you gotta be horsesh****ng me!"- Alex Rodriguez is hyped after watching his nephew smash a homer in his major league debut

Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, made his MLB debut last night in San Diego as the Padres played host to the Miami Marlins. Dunand got the start at third base last night, hitting ninth in the batting order.

Dunand came up to bat in the top of the third inning and made the most of his first at-bat, homering off starter Sean Manaea. Alex Rodriguez had quite the reaction to seeing his nephew's homer on his debut.

Momboy Media @JomboyMedia “You gotta be horseshitting me!”



MLB Flashback: Alex Rodriguez hits first career home run

A-Rod hit his first career home run while he was a member of the Seattle Mariners in 1995 off Kansas City Royals reliever Tom Gordon.

Alex Rodriguez would soon emerge as a superstar in the next few seasons. His 1996 rookie season is arguably the best rookie season of all-time. Rodriguez batted .358 with 36 home runs and 123 RBI's. Rodriguez also had 15 stolen bases. He won the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year in a decisive manner.

Joe Dunand, Miami Marlins: MLB player profile

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres

Joe Dunand was born September 20, 1995 in Miami, Florida. Dunand attended high school at Gulliver Prep in Miami, a top school for baseball prospects in Florida. After high school, Dunand was drafted in the 35th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians.

Dunand decided to instead attend North Carolina State University, where he elevated his draft stock. In 2017, after his junior season, Dunand was selected in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins.

This was the perfect fit for Dunand and the family that still resides in Miami. Dunand began his professional career in the Gulf Coast League with the GCL Marlins in 2017.

His best season in the minors came in 2018 where he hit 14 home runs and drove in 70 runs.

Dunand worked his way up through the Minor Leagues over the next sjx seasons and has now finally made it to the MLB team. Dunand and the Marlins wrap up a series in San Diego today at 4:10 EDT.

