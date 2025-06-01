Alex Rodriguez disagrees but David Ortiz agrees with Derek Jeter's pick of the best between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani 

Last season, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge were the unanimous AL and NL MVPs. The duo has begun the 2025 season right where they left off, both on a path to another historic season.

With the Dodgers vs. Yankees series underway, all eyes are on Judge and Ohtani. Before the second game of the series on Saturday, MLB legends Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz shared their thoughts about who is better on the "MLB on FOX" pre-show for Game 2.

"I mean, look, if we're sitting here today answering the question, I think what Aaron Judge has been doing offensively is as good as we've seen in the game," Jeter said [From 0:20]. "I mean, not only is he hitting for power, he's hitting for a high average, and that's really an art that doesn't exist anymore."

Rodriguez admitted he had been in awe of Ohtani and Judge, and compared them to Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr and Larry Bird, who had a historic rivalry in the NBA during the 1980s. However, he disagreed with Jeter's pick.

"If I had to pick one, I would just go with Ohtani because of the 59 bags last year. He stole third base nine times, and if you're a pitcher going up against him and you want to eliminate slug, you can't walk him because it's an automatic double." Rodriguez said [From 0:59].

What Rodriguez said makes sense, considering Ohtani's penchant for stealing bases without getting caught too many times. He has already stolen 11 bases in the current season, while Judge sits at four.

Ortiz respected Rodriguez's pick and stated there was no wrong answer between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. However, the Red Sox legend seemed to agree with Jeter.

"I had to pick Judge because what he's doing right now is inhuman," Ortiz said [1:48].

The Red Sox legend highlighted Judge's current average, close to .400. Ortiz also noted that the Yankees captain's stats are more impressive, considering his 6'8" massive frame, which many believe increases his strike zone, giving pitchers an advantage.

Shohei Ohtani and Co. demolish Yankees despite Aaron Judge's impressive outing in Game 2

The Dodgers had won the first game against the Yankees 8-6 in a match that saw Shohei Ohtani hit two homers. Despite four Yankees players, including Aaron Judge, hitting a dinger, the Yankees fell short by two runs.

In the second game, Judge had a two-homer game, but that was all from the Yankees as the Dodgers won 18-2. Ohtani scored two runs, while Max Muncy had a two-homer game. Dodgers' top prospect Daulton Rushing hit his first homer, while Andy Pages and Hyeseong Kim also went deep.

The Dodgers have already won the series, but they will be looking for a sweep with Yoshinobu Yamamoto the probable starter (per MLB.com) on the mound for the series finale on Sunday.

