Alex Rodriguez drops 1-word reaction to girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro crushing leg day in crimson red athletic jumpsuit

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a well-known fitness expert and entrepreneur. Her business, named "JACFIT," provides customers with uniquely tailored workout plans, helping them achieve their dream physique.

Ad

Though all plans are six weeks long, each varies in terms of intensity based on one's existing fitness levels and long-term goals.

Apart from running her busineess, Cordeiro is also quite a popular social media personality, boasting over 138,000 followers on Instagram. The content on her socials is also heavily influenced by her passion for fitness, as she often documents her workouts in an effort to help her fans achieve the best results and lead healthier lives.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Monday, she took to Instagram to post a video as she trained her legs in a crimson red athletic jumpsuit. The exercises performed by Cordeiro in the video are hip thrusts, Bulgarian split squats, leg extensions and standing calf raises.

"Strong Legs, Stronger Love. 💪❤️" Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned her Instagram post.

Ad

Reacting to the post, her boyrfiend Alex Rodriguez also left a comment expressing his amazement at the discipline that Cordeiro displays on a daily basis.

"Wow ❤️🔥" Alex Rodriguez commented.

Screenshot of Alex Rodriguez's comment on Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro urges followers to "eat for function not emotion"

Making sure to workout daily, it is no surprise that Jaclyn Cordeiro stays in excellent shape year-round. However, along with exercise, a factor that many often overlook when trying to achieve their dream body is the vital role that their diet plays.

Ad

On Monday, Cordeiro shared a snap to her Instagram story, showing off what she ate for dinner. The meal, which appeared to be a salad, contained nutritious ingredients such as spinach, quinoa, beets, jalapenos, kale, tuna, sweet pepper and nutritional yeast.

"Eat for function not emotion," Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned her Instagram story, emphasizing the importance of a good diet.

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Incidentally, Jaclyn Cordeiro's knowledge in matters related to fitness and diet proved to be quite beneficial for her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. Having put on quite a lot of weight after retiring from the major leagues back in 2016, A-Rod was actively looking at solutions to get back in shape when he first met Cordeiro.

As it turned out, Rodriguez hit the jackpot with his partner. Under Cordeiro's expert guidance, the 49-year-old was able to get into a much healthier routine, and ultimately lost more than 30 pounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback