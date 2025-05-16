Alex Rodriguez drops 2-word reaction to 28-year-old WNBA star signing multi-year deal with Nike subsidiary brand

While Alex Rodriguez is a controlling owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, he also olds the same position for the Minnesota Lynx. He and his partner, Marc Lore, purchased both teams back in 2021.

Ad

It took some time to get the deal done, but after four years, the group received full ownership. The former New York Yankees slugger takes great pride in his new venture, taking in as many games as he can.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodriguez also congratulates his players when it comes time to. Minnesota Lynx star Nepheesa Collier just recently signed a multi-year deal with the Nike subsidiary company, the Jordan brand.

"Let's go" said A-Rod.

A-Rods Instagram Story

Collier now expands the Jordan brand's WNBA roster. It includes several other stars across the sport, including Rhyne Howard, Isabelle Harrison, Dana Evans, and a handful of others.

Ad

Collier was recently signed with Nike, however her contract recently expired. After talking to Michael Jordan himself, she knew this was the brand that she wanted to have in her corner.

The four-time All-Star will be one to watch out for on the basketball court this season. She is already one of the top WNBA players in the sport, but could have a whole new set of motivation under her new brand. There may be nothing that can stop the defending WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez's basketball venture has paid off

Minnesota Timberwolves - Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Last season, the Minnesota Lynx finished the regular season with a 30-10 record. It was good enough for second in the league, making the playoffs, and going all the way to the WNBA Finals.

Ad

Unfortunately, the Lynx would lose a hard-fought series to the New York Liberty. While they would have loved to hoist the trophy, the team had nothing to hang their heads about.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After an impressive 2024 season, many insiders like the Lynx to continue to be at the top. They have eight key players returning, and they will be one to watch out for this year.

Alex Rodriguez's other team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, are currently in the NBA Playoffs. They took down Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and more recently ended the Golden state Warriors season in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Expand Tweet

Now, they are waiting for their Western Conference Finals opponent. It will either be between the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets. Either team would make for an exciting series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.