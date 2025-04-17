Alex Rodriguez drops 4-word reaction to AI doll of himself in pinstripes alongside daughters Natasha & Ella

During his twelve seasons in the Bronx, Alex Rodriguez became one of the most feared hitters in all of the majors. Earning fourteen All-Star caps, three AL MVP awards, two Gold Gloves, 10 Silver Slugger awards and winning a World Series title, it is safe to say Rodriguez's trophy cabinet matched his skills on the field.

Often regarded as one of the best to ever do it, and a fan-favorite among New York Yankees fans, any memorabilia associated with Rodriguez is sought after.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez shared an image of an AI doll of himself in a Yankees uniform, alongside his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. One of his daughters held the World Series trophy, while the other held a basketball with a Minnesota Timberwolves logo on it, a reference to Rodriguez's part-ownership of the franchise.

"Haha this is awesome 👏🏾" Rodriguez wrote.

Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@arod IG Stories)

Natasha, Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis' older child, was born in November 2004, nine months after Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees. His second child, Ella, was born nearly four years later, in April 2008.

Alex Rodriguez talks about the remarkable attitude towards the game that made Derek Jeter an 'all-time great'

Looking back on the now-iconic moment involving his former teammate, Derek Jeter, from a game against the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 season, Alex Rodriguez explained how Jeter's remarkable grit and never-say-die attitude cemented his position as one of baseball's all-time greats.

"Will never forget this iconic play. The drive and total commitment to win is what makes @derekjeter one of the all-time greats!" Rodriguez captioned on March 27.

Spending all 20 years of his big league career with the Yankees, Jeter earned fourteen All-Star caps, five Gold Gloves, five Silver Slugger awards, a World Series MVP award and five World Series rings.

Jeter retired in 2014, with Rodriguez following suit two years later. They now work together as analysts for FOX Sports.

