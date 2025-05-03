Alex Rodriguez drops gorgeous Friday night snap alongside girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez has been with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, for a while now. The two have been romantically linked since late 2022 and are still going strong today.

The two have embraced each other's families, and Cordeiro has been keeping the 14-time All-Star in shape. They have not been shy about their relationship, either, as they share many of their adventures on social media.

The same was true on Friday night. The former New York Yankees slugger shared a picture of himself and Jaclyn in matching attire, which we could only assume was date night.

A-Rod's Instagram Story

The two were dressed to impress and had some flashy accessories to complete the look. The watches on both their arms certainly stand out as a statement piece, along with Jaclyn's necklace and bag.

With their busy schedules, they still make time for each other and make the most of it when they are together. Jaclyn has a massive following to motivate in the gym and at home. Alex Rodriguez has multiple business ventures, but none more important than his NBA venture right now.

Alex Rodriguez and the Minnesota Timberwolves successfully made it past the first round

Minnesota Timberwolves - Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez and his partner Marc Lore are the majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their team is currently in the middle of the NBA Playoffs, and they are doing quite well.

During the first round, they were matched up against the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic, this was not going to be an easy series.

However, Minnesota came out strong. They won Game 1 in convincing fashion, but ended up losing Game 2 on the road. They would then buckle down, winning the next three games and closing out the series.

Now, the team is resting up and waiting for the second-round matchup. It will either be against the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets. The series is tied at one apiece, so whoever wins this one will advance and take on Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have gotten their series done early, so they will have the advantage in the second round. Their players will be much more rested opposed to whoever they play against.

Golden State and Houston finish their series on Sunday. Neither team will want to end their season, so this could be an intense Game 7.

