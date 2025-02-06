Legendary New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez shared a series of snaps to his Instagram story on Tuesday as he gave fans a sneak peek into what his "ideal Sunday" looked like. Looking at the location tag of one of the stories, it appears that Rodriguez was in Phoenix.

Screenshots of Alex Rodriguez's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)

Since retiring from the major leagues in 2016, Rodriguez has successfully transitioned into the world of business. However, looking at some of his recent stories, it appears the 49-year-old makes sure to balance his weekly routine with some much-needed downtime on the weekends.

Mainly, Rodriguez invests in real estate and up-and-coming firms that he feels have potential to grow. Also, he holds a minority ownership in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, along with their WNBA counterparts, the Minnesota Lynx.

Alex Rodriguez reflects on past meetings with superstar Patrick Mahomes, wishes him luck for Super Bowl showdown

On Monday on Instagram, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez posted a snap and a series of videos about Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, who was a talented baseball player in addition to his football skills, grew up idolizing A-Rod and also met him in his younger days. Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes, and Rodrguez were on the 2001 Texas Rangers.

Mahomes also had an opportunity to make it as a professional baseball player. However, reportedly going against Alex Rodriguez's advice, he chose football instead.

"I’m so glad @patrickmahomes didn’t listen to me! But in all seriousness, this story still gives me goosebumps. From watching Pat as a little kid at batting practice to seeing him go for the 3-peat on Sunday, it has been incredible to watch his journey and see him grow into one of the best athletes of this generation. Good luck out there this weekend Pat!" Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post.

Looking back, it appears he made a great decision as he has gone on to have an outstanding NFL career. Aged 29, Mahomes has already won the Super Bowl three times and has the opportunity to make it four on Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

Even more impressively, if the Chiefs win on Sunday, it will be the third year in a row that Mahomes and his team will lift the trophy, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

