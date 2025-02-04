Patrick Mahomes gets extremely blunt on Chiefs being villains ahead of Super Bowl 59 showdown vs. Eagles

Patrick Mahomes was clear ahead of the Super Bowl 59 matchup versus the Eagles that he pays no attention to those casting the Chiefs as villains. As Kansas City has built a dynasty, winning three Super Bowls in the last half-decade, there have been allegations that the authorities are unduly favoring them.

Every questionable call that has gone in their favor has been spun as evidence of the referees gaming the outcomes. Some have even said that Taylor Swift's relationship with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce also forces the NFL to rule favorably for Kansas City given the legion of fans that she commands.

These accusations were put to Patrick Mahomes on the opening night of Super Bowl 59. It was asked if he relishes his team being cast as villains, and the quarterback said he does not think that way. Rather, he commented that he appreciates their culture and believes that Kansas City plays the right way. He talked about heart and passion and said that the winning culture is part of the reason why the Chiefs are hated right now. He noted,

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't even think it's embracing being the villains. We embrace who we are. We believe we play the game the right way. We believe we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game. And we win football games, and if winning football games makes you a villain, we're going to keep going out there and doing it."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Not everyone believes Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will be villains vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

While many might contend that the Chiefs are the villains against the Eagles, some do not think so. Analyst Chris Broussard memorably said that the reason one can say that Kansas City is not disliked is because Patrick Mahomes' family came out in Donald Trump's support before the election, but nobody held that against him.

He said,

"When Mahomes' family, his wife, supported Trump, that was a reason half the country could have really jumped on Mahomes and Kansas City ... and gone at them. ... I think you didn't get it because Mahomes is so great that people let him go."

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl 59, they will become the first to win three straight championships in the modern era. They are already a dynasty, but now they have the chance to cement their legacy as unparalleled winners. They might not be hated, but because of their success, they are definitely those being hunted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.