"You gotta beat referees and Taylor Swift" - Bills Hall of Famer feeds into Chiefs favoritism conspiracy theory after AFCCG win

Former Bills Hall-of-Famer Andre Reed weighed in on the referees' performance in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs and added Taylor Swift's presence as a factor that might have swung the outcome against Buffalo. The AFC East champions went into Arrowhead and lost a close game 32-29. This means that Josh Allen is now 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, and the Bills' wait for a Super Bowl continues.

There were a couple of plays that garnered a lot of scrutiny from the fans. One was a catch by Xavier Worthy that was deemed complete despite looking on replay as if it might have touched the ground. The other was a controversial failed fourth-down conversion in the second half when Kansas City was trailing that turned the ball over on downs and allowed Patrick Mahomes to lead a go-ahead drive.

Andre Reed sat down in an interview with Jim Rome and said that he did not know if the end result would have been different if those calls had the Bill's way but he contended that they altered the complexion of the game. He went on to say that while it is not ideal to play against the referees, that is how it seemed to him. The Hall-of-Fame wide receiver said,

"Because of what's been going on with the officiating, with the Chiefs, yes... most people would say that those are two plays that could have made a difference in the game. The bottom line is you just got to go out there and not play against the refs, but you kind of are, to a certain point."

He added that when a team travels to Kansas City, they have to beat the team, fans, the referees, and also Taylor Swift, who has brought a lot of attention to the NFL since she started dating Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. He continued,

"When you're going to Kansas City, you got to beat a lot of people, you got to beat the team, you got to beat the fans, you gotta beat the refs, you gotta beat Taylor Swift, you got to beat everybody."

Bills' legend Andre Reed's comments about referees and Taylor Swift echo Texans' gripe vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs defeated the Texans in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs and many of their players had a similar reaction after the defeat.

Joe Mixon, Will Anderson Jr., and C.J. Stroud were among those who gave the impression that they had to battle the referees as well as their opposition in that matchup. Now, Andre Reed has added Taylor Swift into the mix as well.

