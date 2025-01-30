NFL analyst drops eye-opening Donald Trump reason on why fans are not rooting against Chiefs in Super Bowl

Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes trying to win his third straight championship ring, and his fourth overall. Because of how dominant Kansas City has been in the past few years, some observers want the Philadelphia Eagles to overcome them in New Orleans.

Most of the wins that the Chiefs have had have been accompanied by allegations of referees favoring the World Champions and Kansas City fan, Nick Wright, went on 'First Things First' on FS1 to express his surprise at the treatment they are getting. His co-host Kevin Wildes countered by saying that it is not that Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes are particularly hated but just that people are rooting for the underdog Eagles to put a brake on a dynastic run.

Analyst Chris Broussard supported that assertion by invoking Donald Trump. He said that the country is extremely polarized on the political front and members of the Chiefs' quarterback's family have been outspoken in their support for the current President. The Commander-in-Chief has also responded kindly to their purported support, establishing a kinship that might alienate some fans.

Despite this, observers have not given that as the reason to stop supporting Kansas City or their star player. According to Chris Broussard, this shows that people appreciate the greatness they are currently witnessing, and casting the franchise or their quarterback as villains is wrong. The analyst commented,

"When Mahomes' family, his wife, supported Trump, that was a reason half the country could have really jumped on Mahomes and Kansas City ... and gone at them. ... I think you didn't get it because Mahomes is so great that people let him go."

Chiefs have a chance to succeed where Donald Trump failed

Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United States but lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, He needed a rematch in 2024 to return to the White House. However, when the Chiefs meet the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl, they will go in knowing they won the last time the two franchises met at this stage two years ago. It will be Philadelphia, instead, who will be out for revenge.

If Patrick Mahomes wins his fourth championship in the coming month, it would also mean that all of his rings would have come against just two teams. The 49ers have already been defeated twice. Now, it will be up to Nick Sirianni to ensure that he does not follow in Kyle Shanahan's footsteps.

