Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro dances and lip-syncs to 'Old Time Rock N' Roll' in white oversized shirt and shorts

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a businesswoman, social media influencer and fitness expert by trade. Boasting over 146,000 followers on Instagram, she often gives fans insight into her gruelling fitness regimen and work projects via her posts.On Wednesday, however, she revealed a more fun-loving side of her personality, featuring in a video where she danced to Bob Seger's timeless hit, &quot;Old Time Rock &amp; Roll&quot;, while sporting an oversized white shirt and matching shorts.&quot;We spend so much time trying to make a living we forget to live life.&quot; the video was captioned View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer sources, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were first introduced to each other by mutual friends, shortly after A-Rod's split from Jennifer Lopez in April 2021. Rodriguez and Cordeiro made their relationship public in October 2022.Jaclyn Cordeiro explains how she keeps her nutrition in check even when she's away from homeJaclyn Cordeiro's business, JACFIT, helps fitness enthusiasts transform themselves, by providing them with specifically tailored six-week long workout and meal plans.While she looks after her own business, Cordeiro naturally has a pretty packed schedule day in, day out. However, she still makes sure to cut no corners when it comes to her own fitness, making sure to set time aside to hit the gym every day. She also takes meticulous care of the other, equally important aspect of her fitness - her nutrition.Though her work-life often requires her to travel, Cordeiro still makes sure to refuel her body with the clean and nutritious food it needs. On October 5, she took to Instagram to post a video showing off some healthy food options one can consider to keep their diet on track, even at the airport.&quot;No Excuses, even travel days can stay on track.&quot; Cordeiro posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIncidentally, Jaclyn Cordeiro's thorough knowledge when it comes to health and fitness also benefitted her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, quite a lot.In the years following his retirement from professional baseball in 2016, the fourteen-time All-Star struggled with weight gain. In Cordeiro, he found the perfect partner to get him back in great shape.Under his girlfriend's tutelage, Alex Rodriguez began hitting the gym daily, and introduced minor but important tweaks to his diet, which eventually led to him losing a remarkable 32 pounds.