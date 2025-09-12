Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro dons blue bikini top and tie-dye shorts while demonstrating her favorite "bo*ty gaining exercises"

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a popular social media personality and businesswoman by trade. Through her brand, known as JACFIT, Cordeiro helps thousands of fitness enthusiasts transform themselves. Despite a demanding professional schedule, Cordeiro makes sure to practice what she preaches, making it a point to hit the gym everyday. On Friday, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a video from a recent gym session to her story, sporting a blue bikini top and tie-dye shorts. In the clip, she listed some of her favorite &quot;bo*ty gaining&quot; excerices, targetting the glutes, while also demonstrating how to perform each movement for fans interested in trying the workout out for themselves.Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)Starting off, Jaclyn Cordeiro performs ten pulse reps for each leg. Such unilateral movements are beneficial to ensure both legs are trained equally, and mitigate any muscle imabalances.Then, she moves to the standing press, which is performed with both legs at the same time. As Cordeiro explains, performing each rep in a slow and controller manner, while maintaining a strong mind-muscle connection is key. Also, one must ensure their hands do not end up providing too much leverage, in order to allow the targetted muscles to do most of the work. To finish the workout, Cordeiro performs hip thrusts, which is a staple when it comes to building glutes. Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shows off perfect meal to refuel after a demanding leg-day When looking to build a strong and well-rounded physique, going to the gym is only half the battle. The other, arguably more important half, is how one looks after their nutrition, and this is something Jaclyn Cordeiro makes sure to reiterate to followers on social media. In an effort to help fans achieve the best possible results, Cordeiro often shares some of her favorite recipes on Instagram. On Wednesday, she posted a video, showing off the perfect protein-packed meal to refuel after a demading leg-day. &quot;Strong legs aren’t built on lettuce alone—watch this before your next squat.&quot; Cordeiro posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe meal Cordeiro shows off in the video is made up of three main ingredients: Quinoa, Lentils and Tuna. This provides one with a good mix of protein and carbs, which is extremely imoportant after a tough workout, without going overboard in terms of overall calories.