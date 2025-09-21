  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flexes muscles in black one-piece swimsuit, drawing a fiery reaction from the Yankees legend

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flexes muscles in black one-piece swimsuit, drawing a fiery reaction from the Yankees legend

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 21, 2025 23:03 GMT
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a social media influencer, businesswoman, and fitness expert by trade. Her brand, known as "JACFIT", helps clients achieve their dream physique, by providing them tailor-made six-week workout plans.

Ad

Her Instagram profile, which boasts over 146,000 followers, also showcases her enthusiasm for health and wellness. Through social media, Cordeiro gives fans important insights into her workouts and diet, while also providing useful tips to help followers achieve the optimal results.

With both her business and social media presence built around her immense passion for fitness, Jaclyn Cordeiro cuts no corners when it comes to looking after her own body, sweating it out in the gym everyday, while taking meticulous care of her nutrition. Naturally, the results of her highly disciplined lifestyle is clear for all to see.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Sunday, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a "behind the scenes" video from a recent photoshoot she took part in, as she flexed her toned muscles in a black one-piece swimsuit.

"Consistency isn't always sexy, but the payoff is REAL. When consistency becomes your lifestyle, you'll feel like a total rockstar. Say goodbye to pre-show jitters and hello to a more chill, confident you!" Cordeiro captioned her post
Ad
Ad

In the comments section, Alex Rodriguez reacted with a series of emojis.

Screenshot of Alex Rodriguez&#039;s comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)
Screenshot of Alex Rodriguez's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)

Jaclyn Cordeiro knows her stuff when it comes to fitness, and A-Rod himself would probably be the first person to testify to that fact.

Ad

Having struggled with his weight for years after retiring from baseball in 2016, Rodriguez was able to get back in great shape with his girlfriend's support. Cordeiro helped her boyfriend get out of his rut by motivating him to hit the gym every day, while introducing subtle but effective tweaks to his diet.

Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday alongside Jaclyn Cordeiro in Italy

Running their respective businesses, both Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have jam-packed schedules. However, the couple make sure to balance their work life by spending some quality time together every now and then.

Ad

As Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday on July 27, Cordeiro joined him for a celebratory trip to Italy. She later posted snaps from the romantic getaway on Instagram.

"50 looks good on him… but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love" Cordeiro posted

As the location tag indicates, the part of Italy that Rodriguez and Cordeiro jetted off to is known as Porto Cervo, located in Northen Sardinia. The region is extremely popular amongst celebrities, known for it's high-end shopping complexes and luxurious restaurants.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications