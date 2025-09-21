Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flexes muscles in black one-piece swimsuit, drawing a fiery reaction from the Yankees legend

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a social media influencer, businesswoman, and fitness expert by trade. Her brand, known as &quot;JACFIT&quot;, helps clients achieve their dream physique, by providing them tailor-made six-week workout plans. Her Instagram profile, which boasts over 146,000 followers, also showcases her enthusiasm for health and wellness. Through social media, Cordeiro gives fans important insights into her workouts and diet, while also providing useful tips to help followers achieve the optimal results. With both her business and social media presence built around her immense passion for fitness, Jaclyn Cordeiro cuts no corners when it comes to looking after her own body, sweating it out in the gym everyday, while taking meticulous care of her nutrition. Naturally, the results of her highly disciplined lifestyle is clear for all to see.On Sunday, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a &quot;behind the scenes&quot; video from a recent photoshoot she took part in, as she flexed her toned muscles in a black one-piece swimsuit. &quot;Consistency isn't always sexy, but the payoff is REAL. When consistency becomes your lifestyle, you'll feel like a total rockstar. Say goodbye to pre-show jitters and hello to a more chill, confident you!&quot; Cordeiro captioned her post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section, Alex Rodriguez reacted with a series of emojis. Screenshot of Alex Rodriguez's comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit)Jaclyn Cordeiro knows her stuff when it comes to fitness, and A-Rod himself would probably be the first person to testify to that fact. Having struggled with his weight for years after retiring from baseball in 2016, Rodriguez was able to get back in great shape with his girlfriend's support. Cordeiro helped her boyfriend get out of his rut by motivating him to hit the gym every day, while introducing subtle but effective tweaks to his diet.Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday alongside Jaclyn Cordeiro in ItalyRunning their respective businesses, both Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have jam-packed schedules. However, the couple make sure to balance their work life by spending some quality time together every now and then. As Rodriguez celebrated his 50th birthday on July 27, Cordeiro joined him for a celebratory trip to Italy. She later posted snaps from the romantic getaway on Instagram.&quot;50 looks good on him… but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love&quot; Cordeiro posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the location tag indicates, the part of Italy that Rodriguez and Cordeiro jetted off to is known as Porto Cervo, located in Northen Sardinia. The region is extremely popular amongst celebrities, known for it's high-end shopping complexes and luxurious restaurants.