Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets real about facing uncertainty in life

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a well known fitness trainer who runs JACFIT, which is a six-week fitness transformation program. The University of Windsor graduate made a different career move after the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting from being a nurse to making fitness videos and providing proper training regimens to her clients.

Cordeiro is also active on her social media channels sharimg motivation for fitness on a daily basis. She leads her community from the front, by daily uploading a motivational quote.

On Sunday, the trend continued as the fitness influencer took to social media and reminded her followers to trust themselves in moments of doubt. Cordeiro shared an inspiring quote:

"Your path in life may not always be clear, but trust your instincts and take one step at a time."

At the bottom of the image, her logo "Jac – Jaclyn Fit" is visible.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro opens up on her journey to start JACFIT

Over the last four years, Jaclyn Cordeiro's JACFIT program has helped several in terms of fitness and body weight, especially her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who once said in an interview that he lost over 30 pounds because of it. The roots of the start of the program date back to Covid-19 when the world as we knew it came to a standstill.

During an interview with Bloom TV on Jan. 28, Cordeiro shared how she navigated those uncertain times. Working as an end-of-life critical care nurse, she found herself unable to be with her patients in real time as they died.

"My bucket is not being filled, and I almost feel like I might be suffering from depression if I don’t do something," she said (0:50 onwards).

With two young daughters at home and the world in chaos, Cordeiro turned to her passion: fitness.

"I had two young girls at home, was recently divorced, and was just thinking, ‘Okay, the world is falling apart, and this is not how my life is supposed to go,’" Cordeiro said. "And it was the unknown, right? We were all wondering, ‘When is this going to go back to normal?’

"I was always an athlete. At the time, I was a freelance writer for Oxygen magazine, I had competed several times, and I loved fitness. I used to do a side hustle apart from my role as an RN — helping with nutrition plans, training plans, and really just supporting other women."

What began as a small side project soon turned into a movement and today Cordeiro has given a new approach to fitness.

