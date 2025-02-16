Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro puts positive spin on looking at failure

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is an influencer in the fitness space. The 45-year-old makes sure to never miss a workout, hitting the gym daily to work on her physique. Along with looking after her own body, Cordeiro also helps transform the bodies of thousands of other gym-goers, via her business, JACFIT.

Established in 2020, JACFIT provides clients with uniquely tailored six-week plans, each of which vary depending on one's goals and level of expertise.

Cordeiro boasts over 138,000 followers on Instagram. Apart from content related to working out, Jacyn Cordeiro also often posts motivational quotes to her story in an effort to urge her followers to get after their goals.

On Saturday, she shared one such quote, which offered a much more positive perspective on failure. Often viewed as 'the end,' the quote talks about how failure can instead be seen as an opportunity for one to restart while being a little bit wiser.

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently." the quote shared by Jaclyn Cordeiro read.

Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro just celebrated her 45th birthday

Over the past few days, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have been enjoying a retreat to Mexico, celebrating Cordeiro's 45th birthday and Valentine's Day, which incidentally fall on the same day.

Making sure to meticulously look after her body day in, day out, it is no surprise that Cordeiro remains in great shape despite already being in her mid-40s. On Saturday, Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a snap from her resort while dressed in a bikini.

"Let’s Blow Out These Candles…" Jaclyn Cordeiro captioned her Instagram post.

Cordeiro's fitness know-how also proved quite beneficial for Alex Rodriguez, who was actively looking to make drastic changes to his lifestyle, having put on quite a bit of weight after his retirement from the major leagues in 2016.

Shortly after the pair met in 2021, Cordeiro guided Alex Rodriguez through every step of his weight-loss journey, eventually helping him lose more than 32 pounds and get back in shape.

