Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacts as Yankees legend shares star-studded moment with Tom Brady and David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez retired as one of the most decorated big leaguers to ever play the game. Over 22 seasons, he won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees, and got 14 All-Star nods, three AL MVPs, two Gold Gloves, 10 Silver Sluggers, and many more awards.
Having retired his cleats in 2016, Rodriguez remains close to the sport he adores as an analyst with FOX Sports. Red Sox legend David Ortiz is also an analyst with the network, as is NFL icon Tom Brady.
The three greats shared a moment together after they ran into each other at an event that occurred in New York earlier this week. Alex Rodriguez posted a few photos of the interaction via Instagram on Tuesday.
"Always humbled to be in a room with this many talented people. Only at @foxsports Upfronts do you see this many championships and Emmys in one picture!" Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post.
Responding to the post, Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro left an emoji as a comment.
"🔥" Jaclyn Cordeiro commented
According to sources, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro initially met one another in 2022, after Rodriguez had just broken up with his previous girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shouts out Minnesota Timberwolves' big playoff win
In 2021, Alex Rodriguez purchased a stake in the NBA franchise the Minnesota Timberwolves. Naturally, that his since made the T-Wolves the team to support for all of Rodriguez's family and friends.
As the team took a huge step towards sealing qualification for the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, beating the Golden State Warriors 117-110, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to celebrate the team's big win.
Despite the Warriors taking a lead into half-time, the Timberwolves fought back with an excellent third and fourth quarter, taking their lead into the series to 3-1.
With Game 5 set to take place at the Target Center on Wednesday, A-Rod and others of a T-Wolves persuasion will surely be backing Anthony Edwards and co. to get the job done in front of the boisterous home support.