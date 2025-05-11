Alex Rodriguez’s wit gives Barry Bonds a fictional gig

Alex Rodriguez was in the Bay Area to watch his Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Golden State Warriors on the road on Saturday. To move around, he had to call his favorite "Uber" driver, who happens to be a former major league star with 720 home runs: Barry Bonds.
Ahead of the Western Conference semis Game 3 in the Bay Area, Rodriguez blended baseball royalty with some well-timed humor. In a video post, Rodriguez playfully narrated his imagined ride-sharing experience, complete with a glowing five-star rating for the all-time home run king.
"Back here in the Bay Area, and of course, I’ve gotta call my favorite Uber driver," A-Rod said. "I gave him five stars last time I was here. He is Mr. Barry Bonds. What up, Barry? Yeah, Barry had a great career — he had about 720 home runs, eight All-Star Games. Five stars for Mr. Barry Bonds. Every time I come to San Francisco, you gotta call Barry. Amazing Uber. Five stars."
Bonds remains one of the most polarizing figures in baseball history, boasting 14 All-Star appearances and seven MVP awards, not the eight A-Rod had quoted.
Alex Rodriguez's ranking revealed among celebrities in golf
Men's lifestyle publication Level listed the seven worst celebrity golfers. A-Rod finds his name at No. 5. The drop to the worst celebrity golfers comes following his performance in the 2024 American Century Championship.
In all three rounds, the former New York Yankees icon came out in the bottom five.
"A stationary ball should be pretty easy for an all-time great baseball player to hit, right? Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez would say otherwise after his performance in last year’s tournament," Level wrote.
During the tourney at Tahoe, Alex Rodriguez played a shot that nearly blew back on his face. The former shortstop avoided a serious injury as the ball ricocheted off something, barely missing his face.
As for the aforementioned playoff game, the Timberwolves are leading 84-82 with 5:57 remaining in the final quarter. If they win, Anthony Edwards & Co. will go 2-1 up in the series.
