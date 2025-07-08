Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals her three favorite workouts to build bigger glutes

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, well and truly lives and breathes fitness and exercise. Her social media presence and even her business, JACFIT, revolve around exercising and self-improvement.

Ad

Being someone that many turn to for self-improvement, Jaclyn Cordeiro makes sure to spend plenty of time looking after her own body, making it a point to never skip a workout despite her demanding professional schedule. Often, that means heading to the gym first thing at 5 AM.

On Tuesday, Cordeiro shared a clip of her story on Instagram, where she discussed her three favorite exercises for building bigger and stronger glutes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshots of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

The three exercises she mentioned are hip thrusts, Bulgarian split squats and sumo squats. She also shared a video of herself performing these movements for anyone looking to follow her routine.

Ad

Often ignored by inexperienced gym-goers, these three exercises help one properly isolate their glute muscles, leading to optimal results in the targeted area.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro details her ideal leg-day meal

As most athletes know, hitting the gym is only half the battle. Building a strong physique also requires a balanced, nutrient-rich diet to support muscle growth and recovery.

Ad

This is what Jaclyn Cordeiro consistently preaches to her followers on social media.

On June 17, Cordeiro shared a favorite post-leg day meal on Instagram, featuring a nutrient-packed salad to aid recovery.

"This isn’t just a salad—it’s a love letter to my glutes. Grilled white tuna flaked, edamame , sweet potatoes, quinoa, hot peppers and greens that don’t play. I eat with intention, not emotion." Cordeiro captioned her Instagram post

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More