Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals her three favorite workouts to build bigger glutes

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, well and truly lives and breathes fitness and exercise. Her social media presence and even her business, JACFIT, revolve around exercising and self-improvement.
Being someone that many turn to for self-improvement, Jaclyn Cordeiro makes sure to spend plenty of time looking after her own body, making it a point to never skip a workout despite her demanding professional schedule. Often, that means heading to the gym first thing at 5 AM.
On Tuesday, Cordeiro shared a clip of her story on Instagram, where she discussed her three favorite exercises for building bigger and stronger glutes.
The three exercises she mentioned are hip thrusts, Bulgarian split squats and sumo squats. She also shared a video of herself performing these movements for anyone looking to follow her routine.
Often ignored by inexperienced gym-goers, these three exercises help one properly isolate their glute muscles, leading to optimal results in the targeted area.
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro details her ideal leg-day meal
As most athletes know, hitting the gym is only half the battle. Building a strong physique also requires a balanced, nutrient-rich diet to support muscle growth and recovery.
This is what Jaclyn Cordeiro consistently preaches to her followers on social media.
On June 17, Cordeiro shared a favorite post-leg day meal on Instagram, featuring a nutrient-packed salad to aid recovery.
"This isn’t just a salad—it’s a love letter to my glutes. Grilled white tuna flaked, edamame , sweet potatoes, quinoa, hot peppers and greens that don’t play. I eat with intention, not emotion." Cordeiro captioned her Instagram post