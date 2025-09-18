Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks a black sporty bikini while flexing her toned muscles and striking confident poses for a photoshoot

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a popular social media influencer and businesswoman by trade. Her brand, known as &quot;JACFIT&quot;, provides fitness enthusiasts with perfectly tailored six-week long fitness plans to help them transform their physiques. With both her social media presence and business focused around fitness, Cordeiro is extremely meticulous when it comes to looking after her own body. She makes sure to hit the gym daily, refuelling her muscles with a clean, high-protein diet.The results of her discipline are clear for all to see, as she stays in great shape year-round. On Thursday, Jaclyn Cordeiro featured in a photoshoot for Ontario-based photograhper Kelly Rose. In the images, Cordeiro showed off her toned physique, rocking a sporty black bikini. She later took to Instagram to share a some of the snaps from the shoot via her story.Screenshots of Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)Boasting over 146,000 followers on Instagram, Cordeiro often posts content related to her daily life and fitness.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, puts the Minnesota Timberwolves dance crew through their paces ahead of the 2025-26 seasonAfter hanging up his cleats in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has since entered the world of business. Alongside numerous other properties and comapanies, A-Rod also has an ownership stake in NBA franchise the Minnesota Timberolves. Just like the players, who go through a rigorous pre-season program before the regular season begins, the team's dance crew also makes sure they are in peak condition before the start of the campaign. On Monday, Jaclyn Cordeiro turned up to the Target Center to host a bootcamp for the Timberwolves' dancers, putting them through their paces using her fitness expertise. She later took to Instgram to posted a video of the day's workout.&quot;Court’s ours. Energy’s ours. JACFIT bootcamp turned all the way UP @wolvesdancers&quot; Cordeiro posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving reached the Western Conference Finals last season, before bowing out at the hands of eventual champions the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro will be hoping the Timberwolves are able to continue improving in the coming season.