  Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks a black sporty bikini while flexing her toned muscles and striking confident poses for a photoshoot

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks a black sporty bikini while flexing her toned muscles and striking confident poses for a photoshoot

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 18, 2025 21:33 GMT
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)
Alex Rodriguez with his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro (Images from - Instagram.com/@arod)

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a popular social media influencer and businesswoman by trade. Her brand, known as "JACFIT", provides fitness enthusiasts with perfectly tailored six-week long fitness plans to help them transform their physiques.

With both her social media presence and business focused around fitness, Cordeiro is extremely meticulous when it comes to looking after her own body. She makes sure to hit the gym daily, refuelling her muscles with a clean, high-protein diet.

The results of her discipline are clear for all to see, as she stays in great shape year-round. On Thursday, Jaclyn Cordeiro featured in a photoshoot for Ontario-based photograhper Kelly Rose. In the images, Cordeiro showed off her toned physique, rocking a sporty black bikini.

She later took to Instagram to share a some of the snaps from the shoot via her story.

Screenshots of Cordeiro&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)
Screenshots of Cordeiro's Instagram Stories (Images from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)

Boasting over 146,000 followers on Instagram, Cordeiro often posts content related to her daily life and fitness.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, puts the Minnesota Timberwolves dance crew through their paces ahead of the 2025-26 season

After hanging up his cleats in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has since entered the world of business. Alongside numerous other properties and comapanies, A-Rod also has an ownership stake in NBA franchise the Minnesota Timberolves.

Just like the players, who go through a rigorous pre-season program before the regular season begins, the team's dance crew also makes sure they are in peak condition before the start of the campaign.

On Monday, Jaclyn Cordeiro turned up to the Target Center to host a bootcamp for the Timberwolves' dancers, putting them through their paces using her fitness expertise.

She later took to Instgram to posted a video of the day's workout.

"Court’s ours. Energy’s ours. JACFIT bootcamp turned all the way UP @wolvesdancers" Cordeiro posted

Having reached the Western Conference Finals last season, before bowing out at the hands of eventual champions the Oklahoma City Thunder, Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro will be hoping the Timberwolves are able to continue improving in the coming season.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
