Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks an effortlessly stylish outfit, pairing a Commando top with glittery shorts in a chic mirror selfie

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a fitness expert, businesswoman and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 146,000 followers on Instagram, she regularly posts about her daily life, workouts and work projects, showing off her refined fashion sense in the process. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie to her story, showing off her outfit as she prepared to head out for the evening, a black commando top and glittery shorts, paired with Louis Vuitton ankle boots. Screenshot of Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram Story (Image from- Instagram.com/@jac_lynfit IG Stories)Though she makes it a point to enjoy leisurely outings from time to time, to ensure her schedule does not get to monotonous, most of Jaclyn Cordeiro's time is spent either working hard in the gym, or running her business. Through her brand, known as JACFIT, Cordeiro helps fitness enthusiasts transform themselves, by providing them with tailor-made six week workout and meal plans. Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, celebrates as the Toronto Blue Jays clinch first World Series berth since 1993Having spent 12 seasons in the Bronx during his playing days, it is no surprise that fourteen-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez roots for the New York Yankees. His girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, however, does not share the same allegiance.Hailing from Windsor, Canada, Cordeiro supports Canada's sole representative in the big leagues, the Toronto Blue Jays.As the Blue Jays clinched a spot in the World Series for the first time since 1993, after beating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the ALCS on Monday, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to post a celebratory message.&quot;Yes, indeed! 🇨🇦 The Toronto Blue Jays made it to the 2025 World Series — the franchise’s first appearance since 1993.&quot; Jaclyn Cordeiro posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Fall Classic, the Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who sealed their spot in the World Series for the second year running after making light work of the Milwuakee Brewers in the NLCS. Alex Rodriguez, who currently works with FOX Sports, will be analyzing every game of the huge series, as he has been doing for the entirety of the postseason.