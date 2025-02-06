Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares 3-word thought-provoking message about living in the moment

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's social media feed has everything from fitness tips and fashion outfits to motivational videos. The fitness trainer runs a six-week fitness transformation program called JACFIT. She has also been an active supporter of the 5 AM Club.

Over the last few months, Cordeiro has been making sure to follow her strict fitness routine while also appealing to her fitness community to take part with her. Every day at 5 a.m., Cordeiro posts a photo of her going to the gym along with a motivational quote.

On Wednesday as well, Cordeiro shared a powerful quote targeted toward procrastinators, who keep delaying things to do a certain activity. Cordeiro's social media story featured three impactful words: "yesterday," "NOW" and "tomorrow," with "yesterday" and "tomorrow" crossed out, highlighting the importance of living in the present moment.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post encourages mindfulness and living in the present rather than dwelling on the past and overthinking too much about the future.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals registration date for individuals to join her JACFIT community

On Wednesday, Jaclyn Cordeiro also shared that her fitness program will soon open for individuals to join and take up challenges for the next six weeks.

The registration will open on Feb. 24, as per Cordeiro's post, which also mentions sets of advantages an individual will receive upon joining the community. This includes 24/7 community support, a 20% discount on supplements, one-on-one coaching and a set of training plans.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

She also added a link in case individuals want to know more about her fitness program. As per her website, the six-week transformation program also includes:

Personalized Nutrition Plan – Functional approach to food tailored to your needs. Customized Training Plan – Focused on fat burning and endurance. Exercise Video Library – Access to guided workout resources. Weekly Virtual Check-ins – 10-minute one-on-one IG video calls for accountability and progress tracking. Exclusive Team Access – Join TEAM JACFIT via Instagram for community support. Bonus Workouts – Additional training sessions included. Grand Prize – Overall challenge winner receives a professional photoshoot by Lomer Photography.

Client testimonials are also on the website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback