Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro turns up the glamor in matching athletic set & Lululemon pullover sweater in recent mirror selfie

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro hasn't limited herself only to fitness following her career shift after the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, she was a nurse after her graduation from the University of Windsor.

The JACFIT founder has also dabbled into the world of fashion and every now and then she posts in stylish gym outfits.

On Tuesday, before heading to the gym for a workout, Cordeiro posed in front of the mirror, highlighting the apparel brands completing her outfit. The fitness influencer turned up the glamor in a stylish matching workout set, pairing it with a cozy Lululemon pullover sweater.

Moreover, Cordeiro showed off her sculpted physique in a sage green Vuori sports bra and leggings. She complemented it with Alo socks and a pair of classic white Converse sneakers.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro features in magazine's Hot & Fit 100

As previously mentioned, Jaclyn Cordeiro has made her name not only as a fitness trainer but also as one who turns heads on the ramp.

On Jan. 15, she received a nod from Inside Magazine who featured her in the list of 100 Hot & Fit Women. Cordeiro posted the news on social media, thanking the magazine and all the women who made the list.

"Congratulations to all the beautiful and strong women featured in this years @inside_fitness HOT & FIT 💯issue. @terryfrendo thank you for always supporting and showcasing the efforts of so many well deserving queens," Cordeiro wrote in caption.

Even Alex Rodriguez couldn't hold himself back and shared a heart-filled reaction in the comments section of her post, which featured a photo of Cordeiro in a single-piece outfit.

"❤️🔥❤️" A-Rod wrote.

Cordeiro replied back to A-Rod with hearts.

A-Rod's reaction

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez have been seeing each other after first meeting in California in late 2023. Since then, the couple has made waves on social media, with their relationship founded on strong pillars of fitness, their respective daughters and their commitment to their profession.

Cordeiro shares two daughters with her ex-husband Laureano, Bella and Savannah. Similarly, the former New York Yankees star also shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella with her ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

