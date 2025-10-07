Alex Rodriguez soaks up Dodgers' game with a view while girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro scores her proud milestone moment

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, are in different countries. While A-Rod is in the States covering MLB postseason for Fox Sports, Cordeiro is just fresh off winning her IFBB Pro Card in the Canadian National Pro Qualifier under the Canadian Physique Alliance.On Monday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex announced that Cordeiro will join the Board of Directors. They shared a post about the same with a description of the JACFIT founder. The post's caption read:&quot;Jac Cordeiro, RN, is an elite trainer, transformation specialist, and Founder of JACFIT, where she empowers women to unlock their potential through fitness, lifestyle balance, and holistic wellness. As a registered nurse, fitness entrepreneur, and plant-based pro athlete, Jac combines healthcare expertise with her passion for transformation to help women redefine strength and confidence.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCordeiro proudly reshared this milestone on Instagram. The objective of this organization is to provide high-quality mentorship and help youth succeed.In the meantime, Alex Rodriguez also shared how he spent his morning watching NLDS Game 2 between the LA Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies from the comfort of his home. The game at Citizens Bank Park was won by the Dodgers 4-3 as the late two-run ninth rally by the Phillies came up short.&quot;Dodgers game with a view,&quot; A-Rod wrote in his story.Cordeiro and A-Rod's Instagram storyAlex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro treated with wholesome messages after her latest triumoh in bodybuildingWhen Jaclyn Cordeiro returned home following her triumph in bodybuilding on the national stage, her two daughters, Bella and Savannah, greeted her with warm and motivational messages.The fitness enthusiast shared a picture of her bed, over which several messages were laid out on yellow sheets. These were from Li, Bella and Savannah.&quot;Strong is sexy! Truly inspiring. You are beautiful inside and out,&quot; Li wrote.&quot;Good job! I watched you,&quot; Savannah said while Bella added: &quot;You did it, Momma.&quot;Cordeiro acknowledged the efforts and shared the picture, writing:&quot;The best part of your journey is returning home. Me biggest fans. Thank you girls.&quot;Cordeiro shares her twin daughters with her ex-partner, Laureano Cordeiro.