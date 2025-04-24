Alex Rodriguez turns full WWE fanboy meeting retired legend

Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez had a fanboy moment when he met his favorite WWE superstar, Ric Flair at Crypto.com arena on Tuesday night. The retired legend, a 16-time WWE champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer, made a pregame pitch for the Lakers from the center court ahead of Game 2 of the Round 1 playoffs between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A-Rod, who's a minority owner of the Timberwolves and the Lynx, was present courtside to witness the action-packed contest. The Lakers won 94-85 to level the series at 1-1.

Alex Rodriguez met Nature boy Ric Flair and turned back the clock to his childhood days for when he used to watch the legendary wrestler fight in the ring. On Wednesday, the 2009 World Series champion with the Yankees, shared a video from his encounter with the wrestling legend on social media.

Take a look at the post here, captioned:

"The one and only @ricflairnatureboy! Grew up watching his iconic @wwe matches, will never forget the fight at El Palacio against Jack Veneno! My younger self would have never believed I would hear this in person … Wheeling, dealing, son of a gun! Whooo! #ricflair."

Ric Flair's pregame announcement inside Crypto.com arena got the crowd going as he showered praise on the Lakers and shouted out his iconic 'Wooo' a couple of time.

Take a look at the video here:

"A Pre-Game WOOOOO From Naitch! Go @lakers! WOOOOO!"

Alex Rodriguez shared highlights from Game 2 in LA feat Reggie Jackson, Ric Flair and Marc Lore

Alex Rodriguez shared an array of images on her social media story on Wednesday. The images captured highlights from a fiesty playoff encounter between the Lakers and the Timberwolves at Crypto.com arena on Tuesday night.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The images showcased A-Rod sharing frame with MLB legend Reggie Jackson, wrestling icon Ric Flair and his business partner Marc Lore.

Rodriguez and Lore own 20% stake each in the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx, which is set to go over 80% after the duo won an arbitration legal battle against current owner Glen Taylor. It will make the duo the majority owners of both teams.

