"All I can cay is WOW" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was mesmerized by watching his first football match ever in the U.K. in 2021

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was in awe after watching his first football game in London in December 2021.

Rodriguez attended Premier League team Chelsea's home stadium at Stamford Bridge, where they faced Brighton and Hove Albion. In an Instagram post, A-Rod expressed his emotions after the memorable experience, saying:

"Tonight I attended my first football match ever. And all I can say is … WOW, what an incredible experience. As Americans, we grew up around the 'big four': Baseball, basketball, American football and hockey. But worldwide, it's obvious that the king of sports is football or soccer here in the U.S."

The facility, the fans, the history.



I also had the privilege of meeting @cpulisic_10 and Romelu Lukaku They were great to talk with and i have so much respect for the conditioning of these athletes. #superstars

"I am grateful to @ChelseaFC for hosting me." - arod

Alex Rodriguez added:

"I've always known that ⚽️ fans are among the most passionate in the world, but witnessing the atmosphere at the Bridge took it to another level."

The former MLB All-Star also met with Chelsea and USMNT forward Christian Pulisic and striker Romelu Lukaku after the dramatic 1-1 draw. Rodriguez posed in the stands and stepped onto the pitch of the 2021 UEFA Champions League winners.

Rodriguez is an avid viewer of sports, holding a co-minority stake of the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves. [Credits: @arod/Instagram]

Chelsea is one of the biggest football teams in the world, having won six league titles, eight FA Cups, five League Cups, and four FA Community Shields. Continentally, they have won one FIFA Club World Cup and are 2-time winners of the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Alex Rodriguez keeps himself in fine shape post retirement from baseball

The MLB star has prioritized his fitness regimen since retiring from his two-plus decades in the league. The former Yankees’ star uploaded a video of himself working out in June trying new exercises, even while on vacation.

"Morning Workout" - arod

Alex Rodriguez shared his diet and continued to display an array of exercises before enjoying a swim in the sun. He followed this up with a fish and chicken dish accompanied by some salad.

Even at 47, A-Rod doesn't look keen on slowing down. His workouts include pullups, exercising with dumbbells, and squats with a medicine ball. He was also rumored to be dating Kathryn Padget after his broken engagement to Jennifer Lopez. Padget is a former soccer player and fitness model, who could have been instrumental to his fitness dedication.

