Billy Wagner, one of baseball's greatest closers, still has hopes of reaching Copperstown. The 51-year-old is approaching the final few years of eligibility to be voted into the Hall of Fame. After a remarkable 16-year career, the former relief pitcher will hope that he has done enough to warrant a place amongst baseball's greats.

Wagner was regarded as one of the premier closers during his era. He was selected to seven All-Star games between 1990 and 2010. The left-handed pitcher is ranked sixth overall in all-time MLB saves. He is also one of only six players in the history of the game to break the 400 saves mark.

During an interview with MLB Network Radio, Wagner touched on what a place in the Hall of Fame would mean to him:

"I've watched so many Hall of Fame speeches just thinking about how it would be if I was there"

There is no doubting Wagner's talent on the mound. Known for his velocity and control, opposing hitters hated facing the closer. Over 853 career games, he notched an impressive 422 saves. Over that stretch, he finished with an astounding 2.31 ERA.

MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio After getting the call from the bullpen over 850 times in his career, will Billy Wagner get the call from the @BaseballHall this year?

Wagner on what it would mean to him to be elected:



After getting the call from the bullpen over 850 times in his career, will Billy Wagner get the call from the @BaseballHall this year?

Wagner on what it would mean to him to be elected:

The lefty is remembered for his ability to strikeout opposing hitters. Over 903 total innings pitched, he recorded 1,196 strikeouts. He has a better strikeout percentage than Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and Dennis Eckersley, all of whom are in the Hall of Fame.

Closer Billy Wagner ranks 6th all-time in the MLB with 422 career saves

Pitcher Billy Wagner walks out on the field before facing the San Francisco Giants at Turner Field

Billy Wagner made a name for himself with the Houston Astros. After being drafted by the organization in 1993, he went on to play nine seasons with the club. He was selected to the All-Star game three times and helped the Astros to the playoffs in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Do you view Billy Wagner as a future Hall of Famer? 🤔 Do you view Billy Wagner as a future Hall of Famer? 🤔 https://t.co/MRK9z68Hxj

"Do you view Billy Wagner as a future Hall of Famer?" - MLB Network

After leaving Houston, Wagner went on to have successful stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

He finished his career in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves, where he finished with a 7-2 record and a 1.43 ERA.

Earlier this year, Wagner received 51 percent of the votes on the ballot, but fell short of the 75 percent required for the Hall of fame. This was his seventh year on the ballot. He will still have a few more attempts but time is running out for one of MLB's greatest ever closers.

