"And I thought the jerseys were odd" - Bryce Harper's custom Phillie Phanatic bat draws mockery from MLB fans amid uniform controversy

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is coming into the year healthy after missing the start of the 2023 season. The slugger underwent Tommy John surgery during last year's offseason but still mashed 21 home runs.

This year, he is showcasing a brand new bat. Harper debuted his new wood during team pictures, and the bat matches his style. It is completely customized, covered with the tea's official mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

This is not the first time that Harper has embraced his team's mascot on his gameday gear. A few years back, he started rocking Phanatic-themed cleats produced by Under Armor.

Harper's custom bat is made by Victus, which has picked up steam over the last few years, being one of the leading bat manufacturers for professionals and travel ball teams.

Fans took to social media to give their views on Harper's new bat.

"Phanatics made that bat too?? And I thought the jerseys looked odd," one fan posted.

"Is this what we're doing now?" another fan posted.

While some fans are not impressed with Bryce Harper's Phillies-themed bat, nearly everyone agrees that the new uniforms are bad. It has been the talk of the league since pictures of the uniforms were released to the public.

New uniforms were introduced for the 2024 season, made by Nike and Fanatics, and have been completely ripped apart by players and fans. The new jerseys look like poorly-made replicas from 2023.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is preparing for another season at first base

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (Image via Getty)

Bryce Harper does not believe he will be returning to the outfield for the Phillies this season. He will be taking a majority of the reps over at first base and likely getting some games in at DH.

Harper played first base in 36 regular season games last year. He held a .996 fielding percentage when the season came to a close, holding his ground.

Given he is coming into the new season healthy, expect a big year from Harper. In 126 games, he hit .293/.401/.499, leading the Phils to another postseason appearance.

Unfortunately, they were bested by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a closely contested series during the NLCS. They will come out looking for revenge and to hoist the World Series title.

The National League East will be a division that fans will want to keep their eyes on all year. The Phillies and Braves look great coming into the new season and should make it a close race.

