The Boston Red Sox acquired Andrew Bailey from the San Francisco Giants as their new pitching coach. Bailey filled Dave Bush's place in the Red Sox's pitching staff after Bush was fired recently.

Bailey was appointed on Tuesday and soon after started chatting with the pitchers, giving advice and building relationships. The 2023 season was far from perfect for the Red Sox and there were holes in their starting pitching.

Bailey believes negativity often finds its way into the players' minds after a poor performance and he looks forward to working on changing that. He told reporters on Tuesday:

"I believe, philosophically speaking, that players are never finished products. Whether you’re a confident starter or you’re up and down and kind of on the option train, so to say, I think if we ever are a little bit complacent in that, negativity can creep in and poor performance.

"But if we have a vision and we can execute on that vision, the goal is to have a lot more frontline starters, and a system that is feeding the major league team, for sure.”

Bailey has already been in touch with one of the Red Sox's veteran pitchers, Chris Sale, and spoke highly of him:

“I’m looking forward to grow that relationship and be alongside him for a really long time.

“He’s been around the game of baseball and has seen a lot of games through multiple lenses. I think our ability to have honest conversations — tell each other yes, tell each other no — and operate in a professional manner is great."

Andrew Bailey reflects on his three goals

After getting appointed by the Boston Red Sox, Andrew Bailey talked about some of his goals in life:

“I want to be the best husband, the best dad, and work in baseball, those are the three things I love in life.”

Being a New Jersey native, Bailey always wanted to work in the Northeast to be close to his family. With this new job, that has become a reality and Andrew Bailey can truly focus on his three goals.

