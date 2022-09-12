"Angel Hernandez should be ejected" "Ejected while on the IL, Scherzer is a ride or die" - New York Mets fans react to Max Scherzer being ejected from game following controversial call from Angel Hernandez

New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer was ejected from the game against the Miami Marlins, despite currently being on the Injured List. The ejection stemmed from an argument over a strange call from the infamous Angel Hernandez. Hernandez is one of the most critiqued umpires in the MLB, and this call came with familiar objections.

The objections that came from Scherzer, who is not active in this game, were apparently enough to warrant an ejection. Starting 9 tweeted a video of the call that led to the ejection, and it is a confusing call at best.

While there is no video of Max Scherzer being ejected, it was reported on Twitter by Mike Puma.

This is the second time this season Scherzer has been ejected, and he was not playing in either of those games. This led to quite the outpouring of support from New York Mets fans.

Angel Hernandez did not escape blame. It was his poor officiating that led to the ejection.

Nimmo's triple should have stood. The blown call could affect the outcome of this game.

Many New York Mets fans were supportive of Max Scherzer's objections. Not only did they agree it was a poor call, but they liked seeing one of their veterans standing up for the team. This leadership will go a long way toward galvanizing the team, especially as they prepare to make their playoff run.

It is not often a player who is not active and is on the IL gets ejected from the game, but Max Scherzer found a way.

Angel Hernandez is probably the most well-known umpire in baseball and not for good reasons.

Scherzer's ejection from this game shows how passionate and defensive he is over the New York Mets.

Max Scherzer is a big part of what makes the New York Mets World Series contenders

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

The Mets are a great offensive team, but they have an all-time great duo of starting pitchers. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer make the best 1-2 punch in all of baseball, and the team's playoff success will largely rest on their shoulders.

If the duo can be as dominant in the playoffs as they have been in the regular season, we will be watching the Mets deep into October. If Scherzer brings this same passion and energy, they will be difficult to bet against.

