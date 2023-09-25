As the 2023 season nears the postseason, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will arguably be contemplating his future with the Halos in the major leagues. The Angels inked Trout to the highest-paying contract in baseball history in 2019, giving him a staggering $426,500,000 over 12 years.

But five years into his contract and no trophies to show will definitely have Trout thinking about his future.

Speculations arose about Mike Trout being dissatisfied with the franchise's inability to win a pennant and that he will nullify his stipulated contract and look for a playing haven elsewhere. But sources are now reporting that Trout might have made up his mind after all, and that's good news for Halos fans as he's hinting at staying put in Anaheim.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Mike Trout on if he plans to be w/ LAA in 2024: “I go through this every year. These are private conversations I have w/ Arte & John. I’m doing the same thing I’ve done the last 13 years. Going into the offseason, clearing my mind, going into spring wearing an Angels uniform" - SamBlum3

Trout's season-long injury troubles undoubtedly hurt the Halos. Since breaking the hamate bone in his left wrist on a swing in July, he has lost eight weeks and counting. In August, he made a brief comeback for a single game before returning to the injured list to finish his wrist surgery recovery.

Expand Tweet

"Mike Trout’s season ended Sunday because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3" - KTLA

The Halos were three games above .500 when Trout suffered the injury. To put it another way, they were average. The front staff added talent to the squad (albeit for just about a month), yet was not rewarded for the largely praised acquisitions, losing additional ground before the trade deadline.

Will Mike Trout stay another season with the LA Angels?

Trout, an 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP had great expectations for the 2023 season but could only play in 82 games. Trout demonstrated his talent despite playing in a small number of games, batting .263 with 18 home runs, 14 doubles, a triple, two stolen bases and 44 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"We've now had the privilege of watching Mike Trout play for 11 years" - BleacherReport

With an on-base percentage of .367, which is much higher than the league average, he maintained his extraordinary ability to reach base. The player's injury issues over the previous three seasons have disappointed both the 32-year-old and the Angels organization. The ball is in Trout's court, and Halo Nation will be eagerly anticipating that he stays at the Angel Stadium.