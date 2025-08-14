"Angels didn't offer Shohei Ohtani what Dodgers could" - Ex-MLB pro claims Halos loyalists have no reason to hold ill will against Japanese star

Having initially begun his MLB career in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani decided to move to cross-city rivals the Dodgers in free agency.
The 31-year-old has seemingly moved on to bigger and better things ever since, winning his first World Series title in his first year on the blue side of LA, while the Angels have struggled and look likely to miss the playoffs for the eleventh straight season.
As a result, some Angels fans harbor animosity towards Ohtani for the way he left the Angels to join the Dodgers. As former big leaguer Trevor Plouffe explained during Thursday's episode of "Baseball Today", however, there is no reason for that to be the case.
"I don't think [the Angels fans should hate Shohei Ohtani] at all. If they do, that's crazy. I think they should love him, he chose the Angels. That should mean something, and he put together some really, really nice seasons out there. At the end of the day, the Angels didn't offer him what the Dodgers could offer him."
"The fact that he signed with the Dodgers, maybe irked some Angels fans a little bit. But, I don't think they should hold any ill-will, and they should really celebrate the fact that this guy chose them. We saw some incredible baseball in Anaheim [during Ohtani's stint]. I don't think Shohei did anything wrong to Angels fans," Plouffe said [9:40]
Despite Shohei Ohtani homering in successive games, the Angels swept the Dodgers in Anaheim
Putting the highly unpredictable nature of major league baseball on full display this week, the Los Angeles Angels managed to sweep the Dodgers in the latest edition of the Freeway Series, which took place in Anaheim.
As a result, the Angels, who have been struggling for consistency all season and look likely to miss out on the postseason yet again, are 6-0 for the season against one of the biggest favorites to win the World Series come October.
Though Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani did his best to give his team a chance to win, hitting home runs in back-to-back games, the red-hot Angels offense ran riot, with shortstop Zach Neto and outfielder Taylor Ward playing starring roles.
After getting swept in Anaheim, the Dodgers have now fallen a game behind rivals the San Diego Padres in the NL West.