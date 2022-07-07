"Angels could only win because Shohei pitched and hit!" "Shohei is the best player of all time" - Los Angeles Angels fans overjoyed after dominant performance from reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins continued their series in Miami tonight.

The Angels gave the ball to Shohei Ohtani, who made his first-ever start in Miami. Ohtani was brilliant in the game, going seven innings and striking out 10 batters.

The Angels earned a series split against the Marlins and are now 38-45 on the season.

The Los Angeles Angels only seem to win when Ohtani pitches. It seems as if he has to do everything for the team to win a game.

Ohtani is a special player. We are perhaps witnessing one of the greatest to ever play the game.

If only Shohei didn't pitch every game because the team has struggled to find consistent starting pitching outside of him.

The Angels will try to continue the momentum that Ohtani provided tonight as they look to get back into the Wild Card race.

It would be sad to see Ohtani and Mike Trout miss out on another year of postseason baseball. The team will certainly need to turn things around quickly in order for this to happen.

07/06/22: Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Angels Highlights

Shohei Ohtani put in a stellar performance for the Angels against the Marlins

The Miami Marlins got to Shohei Ohtani in the first inning after an RBI sacrifice fly by Garrett Cooper to make it 1-0.

Bally Sports Florida: Marlins @BallyMarlins



Wendle's double makes it 2nd and 3rd and Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly drives in Jon Berti! 1-0 Marlins!



@Marlins | #MakeItMiami Joey Wendle is a pure 𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧.Wendle's double makes it 2nd and 3rd and Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly drives in Jon Berti! 1-0 Marlins!

"Wendle's double makes it 2nd and 3rd and Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly drives in Jon Berti! 1-0 Marlins!"-@Bally Sports Florida: Marlins

Mike Trout was hit by a pitch to tie the game up at 1-1 in the fifth inning.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Painful RBI for Mike Trout. But still his first RBI on the trip. It's 1-1 in the 5th.

Now Ohtani with the bases loaded...



Now Ohtani with the bases loaded... Painful RBI for Mike Trout. But still his first RBI on the trip. It's 1-1 in the 5th. Now Ohtani with the bases loaded... https://t.co/kfwWZ6CS6G

"Painful RBI for Mike Trout. But still his first RBI on the trip. It's 1-1 in the 5th."- Jeff Fletcher

Ohtani came up to the plate and hit a two-run single to give the Los Angeles Angels a 3-1 lead. It seems as if he can do it all!

Bally Sports West @BallySportWest



#GoHalos | @Angels Shohei retired 6 straight batters and just knocked in 2 to give the Halos a lead🦄

"Shohei retired 6 straight batters and justed knocked in 2 to give the Halos a lead"-@Bally Sports West

The Angels added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh inning to make it 5-1. After this, their pitching staff shut down the Marlins offense, holding on to win the game 5-2.

The Los Angeles Angels managed to split the two-game series in Miami and will now travel to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Orioles for a four-game weekend series.

