Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts cannot wait for the 2024 season to get underway. He talked about his big expectations for the team this season after an early exit from last year's postseason.

Betts attended DodgerFest on Saturday and had some strong statements for the rest of the league. He believes he and the Dodgers will be a problem for teams during the 2024 season.

After the Dodgers' off-season, there is much to be excited about. They added two of the top free agents on the open market, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and traded for Tyler Glansow to beef up their rotation.

On paper, they have one of the best lineups in the league. However, that does not always transition to the field, and some fans believe that will be the case this upcoming season.

"Another year of choking in the playoffs" one fan posted.

"First round exit" another fan posted.

Baseball fans think Mookie Betts should pump the breaks before being so confident. LA has struggled in the postseason lately, losing in the NL Divisional Series the last two years.

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers should be a better team than they were last year

The Dodgers should be a better team than they were last season. They have an improved rotation with the additions of Glasnow and Yamamoto, and they added one of the best hitters last season by signing Ohtani.

LA finished with the highest slugging percentage last season and could see similar numbers this year. Ohtani finished the season with the highest slugging percentage and will be a great bat to take the pressure off Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Gavin Lux should receive a warm welcome as he is expected to take over most of the shortstop duties this upcoming season. He missed the entire last season after tearing his ACL in Spring Training.

Despite an upgraded roster, LA could run into some problems in the division. The San Diego Padres are looking to put to rest their lackluster 2023 season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a strong season.

LA cannot afford to overlook any games this season.

