  "Anthony Volpe is drunk again" - Yankees fans lose patience as their shortstop commits his 19th error of the season during crucial game vs. Blue Jays

"Anthony Volpe is drunk again" - Yankees fans lose patience as their shortstop commits his 19th error of the season during crucial game vs. Blue Jays

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 07, 2025 23:04 GMT
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty

Since he made his big league debut in March 2023, Anthony Volpe's offensive production has been a major issue in his game. However, his defensive excellence has usually made up for his shortcomings at the plate, justifying his spot in the lineup.

This season, though, Volpe's usually stellar defense has been inconsistent at best, as the infielder leads the AL with 19 errors. The latest of those came in a hugely important game, a 4-3 win over the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

With a runner on second base and no outs in the top of the third, Davis Schneider hit what appeared to be a routine grounder to Volpe at short. Although he appeared to field the ball fine, Volpe's throw to first baseman Ben Rice fell short, requiring Rice to take his foot off the bag in an effort to scoop the ball out of the dirt.

As a result, Schneider was called safe by the first base umpire. The Blue Jays went on to capitalize via an RBI double from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

A clip of Anthony Volpe's most recent error made it to X soon after.

"19th error on the season for Anthony Volpe," the post was captioned.
Several Yankees fans voiced their frustrations in the comments.

"Send him to AA, he's drunk again," a fan wrote.
"So, he's an automatic out at the plate and leads the league in errors by a SS. Why tf is he starting ANY game in a must win series? Serious question," another fan commented.
"BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR AND ANTHONY VOLPE IS HOLDING THE TEAM BACK," another fan replied.
"CANT SPELL E-6 WITHOUT VOLPE-6!!!!" another fan responded.
"The Volpe Era needs to be over after this season. He had 3 years. Ridiculous," another fan shared.
"more errors than homeuns 🥴🥴," another fan posted.

Despite Anthony Volpe's error, the Yankees were able to register an extremely important win against the Blue Jays

As the Yankees chase the Toronto Blue Jays in an effort to reclaim top spot in the AL East, the two teams faced off for a three-game series in the Bronx over the weekend. The visitors won the opener, while the hosts came back strong in Saturday's clash to set up an exciting finale on Sunday.

The game began just how fans would have hoped, with Ben Rice smashing a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to help the Bronx Bombers establish an early lead.

MLB: SEP 07 Blue Jays at Yankees - Source: Getty
MLB: SEP 07 Blue Jays at Yankees - Source: Getty

The Blue Jays did not go down without a fight, scoring two runs in the second before tying it after Anthony Volpe's error in the third.

However, just when the momentum seemed to be going to opposite way, Cody Bellinger's RBI double in the bottom of the third gave the hosts the lead again.

Courtesy of some fine work from Max Fried, Devin Williams and David Bednar in the remaining innings, the Yankees held on to that one-run lead for the rest of the game to win 4-3, clinching the series in the process. More importantly, the win cut the Blue Jays' cushion atop the division to only two games.

Edited by Brad Taningco
