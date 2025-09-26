Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett rocks a black long-sleeve turtleneck mini dress in a stylish mirror selfie

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 26, 2025 20:19 GMT
Anthony Volpe (L), Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett (R) (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@ellejowett)

New York Yankees shorstop Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, is a model and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 74,000 followers on TikTok and over 19,000 on Instagram, Jowett often gives fans a sneak peek into her day-to-day life via her content.

Through her posts, she also flaunts her refined fashion sense. On Friday, Elle took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie to her story, showing off her outfit for the day: a black long-sleeve turtleneck dress.

Screenshot of Elle Jowett&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@ellejowett IG Stories)
Screenshot of Elle Jowett's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@ellejowett IG Stories)

Per sources, Elle Jowett was born and raised in Maine, the northeasternmost state of the country. She first arrived in New York at some point in the fall of 2023, as she revealed via a TikTok video she posted in December 2023.

Not much is known about when and how Anthony Volpe and Elle Jowett first crossed paths with each other, as the couple have preferred to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

Anthony Volpe and Elle Jowett were first spotted together at a Carlos Rodon Foundation charity event in early September

Anthony Volpe and Elle Jowett made their relationship public for the first time earlier this month, as they accompanied one another for a charity event organized by fellow Yankees star Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley.

As they posed for photos while making their entrance, Jowett was spotted wearing a beige colored dress, while Volpe sported a classy black tuxedo.

The event, a fundraiser for the Carlos Rodon foundation, was conducted in order to raise money for a noble cause.

Having struggled with fertility-related problems for years before they eventually welcomed their first child, the Rodons have now taken it upon themselves to help other families in similar positions.

Through the Carlos Rodon foundation, the Yankees starter and his wife give out the "Willow Grant". Named after their first child, a daugther whom they named Willow, the grant helps families cover costs of IVF and related medical procedures.

Apart from Anthony Volpe and Elle Jowett, several other prominent athletes and celebrities also showed up at the event to show their support.

