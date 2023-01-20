New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has said that the team is very excited about Anthony Volpe and that he will be a good player for them for many years. The Yankees drafted Volpe in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Delbarton School in New Jersey. Boone also said that the young prospect would get a lot of reps in spring training.

Aaron Boone was appointed to the manager role with the Yankees in 2018, leading them to five playoffs since then. He was part of the team when Anthony Volpe was drafted in 2019 and has high expectations from the young shortstop. Boone believes Volpe has a bright future ahead of him and is looking forward to spring training, where he believes Volpe will be kept very busy.

Boone spoke about Volpe in an interview on the YES Network's "Hot Stove" on Thursday night. While acknowledging that the young shortstop is yet to have a lot of Triple-A time, Boone said that "you never know" when a player will "kick in the door" and "force the onus on us."

"Obviously, we're really excited about Anthony Volpe and think that he's gonna be a really good player for us for a lot of years. We'll see him in Spring Training, and he is going to get a lot of reps in Spring Training," said Aaron Boone.

"Hasn't had a lot of Triple-A time yet, but you never know. He can still kick the door in and force the onus on us. We will just have to see how that plays out, and we will try to make a good decision there," Boone added.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says that the team is "obviously really excited" about Anthony Volpe and he will "get a lot of reps in spring training" Aaron Boone says that the team is "obviously really excited" about Anthony Volpe and he will "get a lot of reps in spring training" https://t.co/IJtGjLxHwu

Anthony Volpe has shown a lot of promise, and the next step for him would be to try and break into the Yankees roster as a regular.

Who is Anthony Volpe?

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Born in Watchung, New Jersey, 21-year-old Anthony Volpe plies his trade as a shortstop and third baseman. Volpe played school baseball with the Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ, and had committed to playing college baseball at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He was named New Jersey High School Player of the Year in 2019.

After signing with the Yankees in 2019, Volpe made his debut for the Pulaski Yankees, where he batted .215 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 34 games. The cancelation of the 2020 minor league season meant he was left to practice independently. He came out of lockdown that year, having gained significantly more strength and a cleaner right-hand swing.

Volpe started the 2021 season with the Tampa Tampons and was quickly promoted to the Hudson Valley Renegades after 54 games. In the 2022 season, he was assigned to the Somerset Patriots of the Double-A Eastern League before being promoted to the Scranton/Wilkes-Bairre RailRiders of the Triple-A International League.

If the talented, young shortstop continues his stellar progress, it seems only a matter of time before he forces the Yankees' management to give him a crack with the big boys.

Poll : 0 votes