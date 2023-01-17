Who could play shortstop for the Yankees in 2023?

Heading into the offseason, the goal for the New York Yankees was clear: re-sign Aaron Judge to a long-term deal. After signing Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal, the franchise accomplished their mission. They have secured the reigning MVP for the foreseeable future.

The team also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo and signed free agent superstar pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal. While the Yankees have addressed some of their major issues heading into next season, the team has a few lingering questions they need to solve.

One of the key problems remaining for the Yankees heading into the new campaign is what they will do with their infield. The team has two top prospects, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, knocking on the door to regular playing time in 2023.

Leo D. Glover🎥🎬🎭🏆 @LeoDGlover32 #RepBX I hope and pray that Anthony Volpe will make the opening day roster for the @Yankees ! I already know that he's going to be phenomenal and that he'll be the 2023 Rookie of the Year! I hope and pray that Anthony Volpe will make the opening day roster for the @Yankees! I already know that he's going to be phenomenal and that he'll be the 2023 Rookie of the Year! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RepBX https://t.co/pFNWjSbn5R

However, the problem for New York comes in the shape of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres. Both infielders are under contract with the club, but they have had disappointing seasons.

While Torres enjoyed a bounce-back season last year, he has been wildly inconsistent with the Bronx Bombers. Although he has had a roller-coaster career to this point, Gleyber enjoyed a strong year last season by hitting 24 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases, along with a .310 OBP.

Both IKF and Torres have been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason, with Gleyber reportedly drawing more interest around the league. According to reports, the Miami Marlins offered Pablo Lopez and Miguel Rojas to New York in exchange for Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza, which the Yankees rejected.

🌟 🄳🄴🄼🄰🅁 🅂🅉🄽 🌟 @11Derozan Uh oh, who let Gleyber Torres have a gender reveal? Uh oh, who let Gleyber Torres have a gender reveal? https://t.co/snArxbwNIf

While Gleyber Torres will likely maintain his starting spot entering the new season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa will need to fend off both Volpe and Peraza in Spring Training. New York may be forced to make a difficult roster move involving IKF; the sooner the issue is resolved, the better. If the question marks around all four players linger into the regular season, it could become a costly distraction.

The New York Yankees enter the 2023 season with the second-highest payroll in the MLB

While the New York Mets have stolen the spotlight for their spending this offseason, the Bronx Bombers are set to have the second-highest payroll in the MLB next season. The new contracts with Rizzo, Judge, and Rodon have pushed the club's payroll to an estimated $310 million.

