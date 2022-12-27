New York Yankees vs New York Mets payrolls: Which team has the more expensive roster in 2023?

It has been a historic offseason for the New York Mets. They've enjoyed an $806 million spending spree from owner Steve Cohen that included Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Edwin Diaz, and Kodai Senga.

The New York Yankees, on the other hand, entered the 2022 offseason with one clear mission: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary.

They indeed accomplished their goal when Judge and the Yankees reached a historic agreement for $360 million over nine years. The new contract will see Judge become the new highest-paid position player of all time, as he is set to make $40 million per season with the Bronx Bombers.

Sam T ⚾️ @EnterSamdman #Yankees #RepBX The New York Yankees today officially have re-signed the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player OF Aaron Judge to a nine-year Major League contract for $360 million. #TheCaptain The New York Yankees today officially have re-signed the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player OF Aaron Judge to a nine-year Major League contract for $360 million. #TheCaptain #Yankees #RepBX https://t.co/4Km44eGQ1v

"The New York Yankees today officially have re-signed the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player OF Aaron Judge to a nine-year Major League contract for $360 million. #TheCaptain #Yankees #RepBX" - @EnterSamdman

Aside from re-signing Judge, the New York Yankees also landed free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million deal. They further re-signed first base slugger Anthony Rizzo to a multi-year deal.

Entering next season, the New York Yankees will have a payroll of $310 million, making them the second-most expensive team for 2023. However, this number is dwarfed by the New York Mets who will pay nearly $500 million after their free-spending offseason.

After spending $806 million (and counting) this offseason, the New York Mets' payroll plus luxury tax will be an estimated $495 million. This absurd total will give the Mets the highest payroll in MLB history.

Matt @soxfangrubb



The The New York Mets are now spending more on their payroll with the luxury tax ($495M) than the entire AL Central combined ($317M)The #Mets are spending over $175M more than an entire division. The New York Mets are now spending more on their payroll with the luxury tax ($495M) than the entire AL Central combined ($317M)The #Mets are spending over $175M more than an entire division.

"The New York Mets are now spending more on their payroll with the luxury tax ($495M) than the entire AL Central combined ($317M). The #Mets are spending over $175M more than an entire division." - @soxfangrubb

Not only will they set a new payroll record, but they will also set a new record for luxury tax paid. With the Mets set to pay $111 million, they are on track to demolish the previous record of $43.7 million set by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

Notable offseason additions to the New York Mets

The Mets have been linked to nearly every free agent this offseason, landing some of the most sought-after names on the market. Pending the outcome of the Carlos Correa saga, the Mets will have signed Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa, Omar Narvaez, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and David Robertson. Additionally, they're also trading for Brooks Raley and Elieser Hernández.

Not to mention, the Mets also re-signed some of their own free agents, including Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino.

Poll : 0 votes