MLB Trade Rumors: Three players that could be dealt before Opening Day

As the free agent market continues to deplete, attention has now turned to the trade rumors surrounding several teams. While there are still solid names available on the open market, teams may look to their opposition to address their needs.

So far this offseason, baseball fans have been treated to several high-profile trades, with more expected to come. The headline-stealing trade saw Daulton Varsho being moved to the Toronto Blue Jays from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona received Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the trade.

While trade rumors surrounded Daulton Varsho, the deal that saw Teoscar Hernandez traded from the Blue Jays to the Seattle Mariners was less expected. If this offseason has taught us anything, it's the fact that some trade rumors are nothing more than speculation, with others holding plenty of weight.

Three players who may find themselves on new teams heading into next season have been the focal points of trade rumors all offseason. This includes Gleyber Torres, Marcell Ozuna, and Pablo Lopez.

#1 Gleyber Torres has been in trade rumors since the 2022 postseason

While Gleyber Torres is still only 25, the New York Yankees have one of the top infield prospects in all of baseball waiting for his opportunity. Anthony Volpe, along with Oswald Peraza, will be vying for a spot on the main roster this year, potentially making Torres expendable.

Torres should draw plenty of attention from clubs around the league attempting to land the Venezuelan infielder away from the New York Yankees. While he has had a roller-coaster career to this point, Gleyber bounced back last season by hitting 24 home runs, along with recording 76 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

#2 Marcell Ozuna's time in Atlanta may be over

This is much less of a rumor than a fact. The Atlanta Braves are trying to move on from troubled outfielder Marcell Ozuna and have made no secret of their attempts to trade the veteran slugger.

Aside from his troubles off the field and his struggles on the field, the Braves have been trying to move Ozuna for financial reasons as well. The outfielder is under contract until the end of the 2025 season, carrying an average annual salary of $16,500,000.

If Atlanta can find a suitor, Ozuna is guaranteed to be moved.

#3 The Marlins may look to Pablo Lopez for offensive help

Trade rumors have surrounded Pablo Lopez for the entire offseason as the Miami Marlins are slugging to improve their offense. An unrestricted free agent in 2025, Lopez is an attractive addition to many teams around the league.

The Marlins reportedly offered him to the New York Yankees in exchange for Oswald Peraza and Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline. However, the Yankees rejected the move.

It will be unsurprising if the Marlins move Lopez before the beginning of next season.

