Who is Marcell Ozuna's wife? Meet Genesis Guzman

It has been a turbulent few seasons for Marcell Ozuna. The polarizing Atlanta Braves outfielder has struggled on and off the field with various issues, including a 2022 DUI arrest. Yet, Ozuna was still a member of the Braves’ 2021 World Series title-winning team.

"Phillies Fans Refuse To Stop Chanting “DUI” At Marcell Ozuna" - Barstool Sports

On September 9, 2021, as a member of the Braves, Marcell Ozuna was placed on administrative leave, and he missed the remainder of the season. The leave was due to allegations of domestic violence involving his wife Genesis Guzman.

M.Canahuate @canahuate Marcell Ozuna fue arrestado infraganti, cuando golpeaba a su esposa Génesis Guzmán. Agente policial dijo que la estaba ahorcando y luego la lanzó contra la pared. Marcell Ozuna fue arrestado infraganti, cuando golpeaba a su esposa Génesis Guzmán. Agente policial dijo que la estaba ahorcando y luego la lanzó contra la pared. https://t.co/po7n0xZ6Md

"Marcell Ozuna fue arrestado infraganti, cuando golpeaba a su esposa Génesis Guzmán. Agente policial dijo que la estaba ahorcando y luego la lanzó contra la pared." - M.Canahuate

"Marcell Ozuna was arrested red-handed, when he was beating his wife Génesis Guzmán. Police officer said he was choking her and then threw her against the wall."

Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with strangulation and battery after police witnessed him grabbing his wife by the neck and throwing her against a wall.

The charges were later dropped as the court concluded that the charges didn’t match the video evidence. He was issued a 20-game suspension, which he served retroactively during the 2021 season.

Genesis Guzman and Ozuna have been married for several years (the exact wedding date is not known) and have two boys and a daughter together. She was born in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic. Guzman grew up with her sister, Yessenia Guzman, in their family’s hometown.

"Mi familia , mi motor de arranque por los que lucho día a día , los amo mis reyes y a ti mami por darme esos tesoritos." - thebigbear13ozuna

"My family, my starter for which I fight day by day, I love you my kings and you mommy for giving me those little treasures."

As a devoted mother of three, she constantly posts about her children on her social media platforms. But aside from her family, she operates Geymar Extension, a hair and eyelash extension salon and spa, in Doral, Florida.

She, like her husband, has had a sorted history with the law. In 2020, she was charged with domestic violence after Ozuna suffered a facial injury after she threw a soap dish at him. She reportedly later pleaded not guilty and was given a stay-away order.

A look at Marcell Ozuna's 2022 season

A two-time All-Star, Ozuna's performance has fallen off drastically in recent years. Last season with Atlanta, the slugger hit 23 home runs and 56 RBIs, while only mustering a paltry .226 batting average. In 2021, he only hit .213 in 48 games with the Braves.

As mentioned before, Ozuna struggled for the Atlanta Braves last season. These numbers are a far cry from his All-Star 2017 season, which saw him hit .312 with 37 home runs and 124 RBIs.

The former All-Star may find himself on a new team entering the 2023 season, with the Atlanta Braves reportedly shopping the struggling star. If he were to join a new club, it would be the fourth of his career after spending time with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals before arriving in Atlanta.

Poll : 0 votes