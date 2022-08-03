“Are they buyers now?” “So does that mean JD Martinez is on the move?” - Boston Red Sox fans puzzled after team trades for Eric Hosmer, question recent acquisitions

The Boston Red Sox have made a trade at the deadline to acquire veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres. The deal comes after Hosmer rejected being traded to the Washington Nationals in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal. Hosmer had a no-trade clause and accepted Boston over D.C.

The Boston Red Sox have their first baseman. Jeff Sanders was the first to report the breaking news, and Bob Nightengale filled in the details on Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Eric Hosmer is now being traded to the Boston #RedSox , as @sdutSanders reports. The #Padres are eating most of the salary Hosmer is owed over the next three years. Eric Hosmer is now being traded to the Boston #RedSox, as @sdutSanders reports. The #Padres are eating most of the salary Hosmer is owed over the next three years.

"Eric Hosmer is now being traded to the Boston #RedSox, as @sdutSanders reports. The #Padres are eating most of the salary Hosmer is owed over the next three years." - Bob Nightengale

The Padres appear to be willing to pay the majority of Hosmer's contract, which is certainly the main reason Boston accepted the trade.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The #Padres were going to pay all of Eric Hosmer's remaining $39 million after this season if he had been traded to the #Nats . Now, Hosmer goes to the #RedSox , with the Padres picking up a lot of his remaining salary. The #Padres were going to pay all of Eric Hosmer's remaining $39 million after this season if he had been traded to the #Nats. Now, Hosmer goes to the #RedSox, with the Padres picking up a lot of his remaining salary.

"The #Padres were going to pay all of Eric Hosmer's remaining $39 million after this season if he had been traded to the #Nats. Now, Hosmer goes to the #RedSox, with the Padres picking up a lot of his remaining salary." - Bob Nightengale

The trade came as a surprise as the Red Sox were rumored to be sellers at this year's deadline. Boston has been active at this year's deadline, moving multiple players to contending teams while also acquiring a couple of veterans to join the club.

The news had many Red Sox fans taking to Twitter to react to the breaking news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform.

One fan asked if the Red Sox are buyers or sellers now? The Red Sox have now acquired Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer but have also traded away catcher Christian Vazquez.

One Red Sox player that has been on the trade market is DH J.D. Martinez. One fan wondered with the acquisition of Hosmer, if the team will part ways with Martinez.

A Padres fan thinks that Hosmer will start hitting well now that he is in Boston.

Some are wondering if the Yankees should be worried about this deal.

Boston is in an odd spot given their current playoff positioning, so this trade was surprising.

Boston Red Sox: What's on Tap?

Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros

The Red Sox will continue their series in Houston against the Astros tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EDT. The Sox defeated the Astros last night by a score of 3-2. The Red Sox play two more games in Houston before traveling to Kansas City to face the Royals.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far