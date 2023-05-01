Are MLB doubleheaders still 7 innings? Rules and regulations explored

Baseball fans in Queens, New York, will be lucky enough to catch a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. Thanks to a postponed game yesterday, the teams are set to play twice today at Citi Field. The first game began today at 1:10 p.m. EST, with the second game of the day beginning at 4:47 p.m. EST.

The action has some fans questioning if the second game will be seven innings or nine innings. From 2020 to the end of the 2021 season, the MLB and MLBPA made a Collective bargaining agreement to make doubleheaders with shorter innings to speed up the games due to COVID-19 pandemic disturbances.

However, entering the 2022 regular season, the rule was overturned, making both games nine innings long. Other changes have been made to the game in an attempt to increase the pace of play, making the seven-inning second game no longer needed.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL #Braves hang on to win the doubleheader opener against the Mets, 9-8. Sean Murphy led the way with two homers and a career-high six RBIs for the Braves. Acuña had a single, double and homer. Pillar also homered. #Braves hang on to win the doubleheader opener against the Mets, 9-8. Sean Murphy led the way with two homers and a career-high six RBIs for the Braves. Acuña had a single, double and homer. Pillar also homered.

In the first leg of today's two games, the Atlanta Braves walked away with a 9-8 victory over their division rivals. It was a high-scoring affair that treated fans to one of the longest home runs of the season thanks to Ronald Acuna Jr.

The MLB's 27-man roster rule for doubleheaders

When teams have to play back-to-back games on the same day, depending on the flow of the games, nearly every player on the 26-man roster will be needed. This is where the 27-man roster rule comes into play, which will not only allow managers to develop a strategy for both games but gives players a break, minimizing their chances of injury.

Major League rosters hold 26 players, but are allowed to recall one additional player who is on the 40-man roster to serve as the 27th member for the day of a doubleheader. The player accrues one day of MLB service time and is returned to the Minor Leagues following the completion of both games.

"After big day as 27th man, Detroit Tigers' Zack Short gets full-time spot on 26-man roster #BreakingNews #YahooSports #MLB" - @bmurphypointman

