The Texas Rangers continue to make moves to beef up their coaching staff, now adding Will Venable as an Associate Manager. The only other team in the MLB that uses the title is the San Diego Padres. Despite the rareness of the title, this is still a great hire for Rangers.

Will Venable has plenty of experience in the league, as he played for nine years. Included in his career was a stint with the team he will now coach. After spending much of his coaching career with the Boston Red Sox, Venable has clearly impressed enough to warrant this new position.

Levi Weaver reported this hire via Twitter.

Levi Weaver @ThreeTwoEephus The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager” The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager”

It didn't take long for fans to find humor in this rare title given to Venable. While it seems to imply that he is the second-in-command behind manager Bruce Bochy, it is not certain that is the case. Many fans joined Levi Weaver in their confusion over the given title.

tez @tezbert11 Levi Weaver @ThreeTwoEephus The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager” The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager” What them boys doin ova dere lmao twitter.com/threetwoeephus… What them boys doin ova dere lmao twitter.com/threetwoeephus…

The Texas Rangers are a team on the rise, and this hire is a great step in the right direction. They have struggled to find a consistent identity over the past few years, something they will try to correct. Building a strong coaching staff and front office is the perfect way to usher in a new era for the franchise.

🍃 @cuppabowls Levi Weaver @ThreeTwoEephus The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager” The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager” So future manager when bochy retires twitter.com/threetwoeephus… So future manager when bochy retires twitter.com/threetwoeephus…

“Associate Manager,” who is essentially the right hand man to the manager, is apparently a promotion over “Bench Coach.”



The Rangers “Bench Coach” is also their “Offensive Coordinator,” but is essentially a “Hitting Coach.” Levi Weaver @ThreeTwoEephus The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager” The Rangers are adding Will Venable to the coaching staff in a position I’ve never heard of before: “Associate Manager” Title inflation in MLB is getting kinda out of hand.“Associate Manager,” who is essentially the right hand man to the manager, is apparently a promotion over “Bench Coach.”The Rangers “Bench Coach” is also their “Offensive Coordinator,” but is essentially a “Hitting Coach.” twitter.com/threetwoeephus… Title inflation in MLB is getting kinda out of hand.“Associate Manager,” who is essentially the right hand man to the manager, is apparently a promotion over “Bench Coach.”The Rangers “Bench Coach” is also their “Offensive Coordinator,” but is essentially a “Hitting Coach.” twitter.com/threetwoeephus…

Bustaaa14 @MatthewBusta @BNightengale So basically two managers, with Bochy calling the shots @BNightengale So basically two managers, with Bochy calling the shots

Rangers fans loved the move, regardless of the title assigned to Will Venable. He is proving to be a coach on the rise with plenty of potential. Getting him into the organization and finding out if he can be a manager in the future is important. Hopefully, he will be allowed the opportunity to prove what he is fully capable of with the organization.

Ross Gibson @ross_nation @ThreeTwoEephus He’s a smart baseball mind, why not create a way to get him in the clubhouse @ThreeTwoEephus He’s a smart baseball mind, why not create a way to get him in the clubhouse

The Texas Rangers had a 2022 to forget and will be looking to avoid that fate in 2023.

Hiring Will Venable is a great step towards turning the Texas Rangers into a winning franchise

This is the kind of move that will fly under the radar for many fans, but it could prove to be a game changer. Coaching in baseball is often overlooked, but it can help players in any ways. Primarily through preparation for batters against specific pitchers, as well as technique.

The Texas Rangers finished 26 games under .500 last season. They won't be able to become a contending team overnight, but they are seemingly on the right path towards that goal.

