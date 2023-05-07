The Astros vs Mariners game served us a truly wild and memorable eight-innings, with the Mariners clawing back from the dead and scoring seven times in the eighth inning for a 7-5 win over the Astros on Saturday night.
"The Mariners come all the way back in the 8th to grab a late lead. It's a season-high 7 runs allowed for the Astros bullpen." - FOX Sports: MLB, Twitter.
J.P Crawford's pulled the Seattle Mariners even with his two-out and three-run double, with Jose Caballero finishing it off with a two-run double.
“That eighth inning is us. Take our walks, little hits and then some clutch ones. That’s our baseball," Crawford said post the blockbuster game.
Amongst all the chaos that ensued on the field, there was a light-hearted moment for all fans when Houston Astros stars Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman collided into each other while fielding during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park.
"Is this Bregman’s or Peña’s ball to get? Discuss below" - APOLLO Media, Twitter.
Astros fans also berated pitcher Rafael Montero for a horrendous display in the eight, which virtually cost them the game. The veteran received more flack for his poor displays this season, with fans protesting the huge contract that he was signed to at the start of this season.
J.P France of the Astros had a splendid game and it will remain a mystery why he was brought off, much to the disgust of the Astros fans for sure.
A shambolic display to say the least, but don't ever discount the Astros. They are the defending champions for a reason and have a great reputation for bouncing back from the toughest situations.
Rafael Montero was a vital player in the Astros championship-winning team last year
The Dominican professional pitcher, Rafael Montero signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2011. He made his MLB debut with them a couple of years later in 2014.
Montero became a household name during his time with the Astros, famously throwing in the World Series final against the Philadelphia Phillies. That was also incidentally his first World Series title.