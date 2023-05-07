The Astros vs Mariners game served us a truly wild and memorable eight-innings, with the Mariners clawing back from the dead and scoring seven times in the eighth inning for a 7-5 win over the Astros on Saturday night.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Mariners come all the way back in the 8th to grab a late lead.



J.P Crawford's pulled the Seattle Mariners even with his two-out and three-run double, with Jose Caballero finishing it off with a two-run double.

“That eighth inning is us. Take our walks, little hits and then some clutch ones. That’s our baseball," Crawford said post the blockbuster game.

Amongst all the chaos that ensued on the field, there was a light-hearted moment for all fans when Houston Astros stars Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman collided into each other while fielding during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park.

APOLLO MEDIA @ApolloHOU Is this Bregman’s or Peña’s ball to get?



Astros fans also berated pitcher Rafael Montero for a horrendous display in the eight, which virtually cost them the game. The veteran received more flack for his poor displays this season, with fans protesting the huge contract that he was signed to at the start of this season.

J.P France of the Astros had a splendid game and it will remain a mystery why he was brought off, much to the disgust of the Astros fans for sure.

The New Majority @NixonandIke Astros JP France was about to get a shutout win and Montero the overpaid clown came in and got totally destroyed Astros JP France was about to get a shutout win and Montero the overpaid clown came in and got totally destroyed

A shambolic display to say the least, but don't ever discount the Astros. They are the defending champions for a reason and have a great reputation for bouncing back from the toughest situations.

Minerva Garza @MinervaGar30193 @ApolloHOU Pena, I guess....either way it was the ugliest 8th inning I've ever seen from the Astros. Montero stressing me out tonight, big time. @ApolloHOU Pena, I guess....either way it was the ugliest 8th inning I've ever seen from the Astros. Montero stressing me out tonight, big time.

Swagakas @Swagakas @ApolloHOU Third base is taught to get any ball he can get to. He’s not looking to see where Peña is @ApolloHOU Third base is taught to get any ball he can get to. He’s not looking to see where Peña is

Ari Alexander @AriA1exander @ApolloHOU Normally Peña as shortstop takes charge there, but based on his positioning and the angle he took to it, Bregman has a better look at it - so Bregman. @ApolloHOU Normally Peña as shortstop takes charge there, but based on his positioning and the angle he took to it, Bregman has a better look at it - so Bregman.

Alexander @Treezy_RL @ApolloHOU Can’t really tell from these horrible replay angles @ApolloHOU Can’t really tell from these horrible replay angles

Tyson Hamilton @htx_ty96 @ApolloHOU It's crazy actually seeing who knows ball. Both had a play, but Bregman has better throwing angle in this play. @ApolloHOU It's crazy actually seeing who knows ball. Both had a play, but Bregman has better throwing angle in this play.

Jeff @Jeff19637379

But it was bang bang @ApolloHOU Who was covering 3rd? Montero didn't get over and Diaz has to stay at the plate. So it in PeñaBut it was bang bang @ApolloHOU Who was covering 3rd? Montero didn't get over and Diaz has to stay at the plate. So it in Peña But it was bang bang

H-Town/Space City Bill™️ @HTownBill2717 @ApolloHOU Peña, slow runner down the line, that play needs to be made. Might’ve cost us the game @ApolloHOU Peña, slow runner down the line, that play needs to be made. Might’ve cost us the game

Rafael Montero was a vital player in the Astros championship-winning team last year

The Dominican professional pitcher, Rafael Montero signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2011. He made his MLB debut with them a couple of years later in 2014.

Montero became a household name during his time with the Astros, famously throwing in the World Series final against the Philadelphia Phillies. That was also incidentally his first World Series title.

