  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "At the time, it was kind of weird" - Dodgers' Blake Treinen reveals story of meeting wife Kati through Christian Mingle

"At the time, it was kind of weird" - Dodgers' Blake Treinen reveals story of meeting wife Kati through Christian Mingle

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 19, 2025 20:50 GMT
Blake Treinen with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@dodgers, Getty)
Blake Treinen with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@dodgers, Getty)

Ever since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December of 2019, reliever Blake Treinen has enjoyed plenty of success, winning the World Series two times. Although he is now one of the best in the business in his role, the beginning of the veteran's career saw him overcome numerous obstacles.

Ad

Treinen credits his relentless work ethic and strong faith in Christ for helping him through a difficult time in his life. Interestingly, his faith also played a key role in how he met his wife, Kati Isham.

Speaking to insider Chris Rose during Monday's episode of "Dugout Discussions," Blake Treiner shared how he and his future wife first met on Christian Mingle, with a lot of help from his former teammates.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I met my wife on Christian Mingle, really funny story. She was out in Washington, and I was in high-A Stockton. My teammates, we had a Bible study group, and they were all either engaged or dating. I was single, so they got onto my Facebook, took screenshots, created a profile on Christian Mingle. I was like 'what the heck, I don't need an app to meet a girl'."
Ad
"I was like, 'I need to delete this thing'. So, I was getting off of the website and my wife's profile popped up, I sent her a message. The rest is kind of history, we talked for a couple of months and then hung out for a few days. Kinda just did the long distance thing until we were married a year later. It's a cool story now, at the time it was kind of weird. I didn't really think I'd tell anybody I met my wife on a dating app," Treinen said [18:33]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

On Sunday, Blake Treinen celebrated his bobblehead night alongside his wife, Kati, and children

Before the Dodgers hosted arch-rivals the San Diego Padres on Sunday, reliever Blake Treinen celebrated his bobblehead night. Joining the veteran for the pre-game festivities on the pitchside were his wife, Kati, and their four kids.

Shortly after, the Dodgers posted snaps from Blake Treinen's big day on Instagram.

Ad
"The Treinen family celebrating Blake’s bobblehead night last night. 💙" the Dodgers posted
Ad

Blake Treinen also made important contributions to his team's success on the day, pitching a scoreless inning and striking out one of the batters he faced. As a result, the Dodgers were able to hold on to win 5-4 and sweep their bitter rivals in the process.

Having played a key role in the Dodgers' World Series triumphs in 2020 and 2024, fans will be hoping the 37-year-old can showcase his quality in the playoffs yet again and help his team go back-to-back.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications