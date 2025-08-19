"At the time, it was kind of weird" - Dodgers' Blake Treinen reveals story of meeting wife Kati through Christian Mingle

Ever since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December of 2019, reliever Blake Treinen has enjoyed plenty of success, winning the World Series two times. Although he is now one of the best in the business in his role, the beginning of the veteran's career saw him overcome numerous obstacles.Treinen credits his relentless work ethic and strong faith in Christ for helping him through a difficult time in his life. Interestingly, his faith also played a key role in how he met his wife, Kati Isham. Speaking to insider Chris Rose during Monday's episode of &quot;Dugout Discussions,&quot; Blake Treiner shared how he and his future wife first met on Christian Mingle, with a lot of help from his former teammates.&quot;I met my wife on Christian Mingle, really funny story. She was out in Washington, and I was in high-A Stockton. My teammates, we had a Bible study group, and they were all either engaged or dating. I was single, so they got onto my Facebook, took screenshots, created a profile on Christian Mingle. I was like 'what the heck, I don't need an app to meet a girl'.&quot;&quot;I was like, 'I need to delete this thing'. So, I was getting off of the website and my wife's profile popped up, I sent her a message. The rest is kind of history, we talked for a couple of months and then hung out for a few days. Kinda just did the long distance thing until we were married a year later. It's a cool story now, at the time it was kind of weird. I didn't really think I'd tell anybody I met my wife on a dating app,&quot; Treinen said [18:33]On Sunday, Blake Treinen celebrated his bobblehead night alongside his wife, Kati, and childrenBefore the Dodgers hosted arch-rivals the San Diego Padres on Sunday, reliever Blake Treinen celebrated his bobblehead night. Joining the veteran for the pre-game festivities on the pitchside were his wife, Kati, and their four kids.Shortly after, the Dodgers posted snaps from Blake Treinen's big day on Instagram.&quot;The Treinen family celebrating Blake’s bobblehead night last night. 💙&quot; the Dodgers posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlake Treinen also made important contributions to his team's success on the day, pitching a scoreless inning and striking out one of the batters he faced. As a result, the Dodgers were able to hold on to win 5-4 and sweep their bitter rivals in the process.Having played a key role in the Dodgers' World Series triumphs in 2020 and 2024, fans will be hoping the 37-year-old can showcase his quality in the playoffs yet again and help his team go back-to-back.