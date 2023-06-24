Spencer Strider, the talented pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, has discovered a source of baseball wisdom in his wife, Maggie.

Despite her limited knowledge of the game a few years ago, Strider now holds her words in high regard and acknowledges the value of her insights.

Unlike the technical advice he often receives, Maggie's guidance has nothing to do with the mechanics of pitching. She understands Strider's tendency to become overwhelmed by an abundance of information and the paralysis that can result from it. Her simple yet profound message to him was:

"Don't listen to everybody that tells you something."

Strider, who values input perhaps too much, appreciates his wife's perspective. The two have known each other since their days at the Christian Academy of Knoxville, and Maggie possesses a unique understanding of Strider and the game.

Her advice serves as a reminder to Strider to trust his instincts and not be swayed by the multitude of opinions that surround him.

After encountering a rough patch, Strider rebounded impressively, displaying resilience and learning from his experiences. In his first 12 starts, he showcased immense promise, but he faced setbacks, allowing multiple runs in consecutive outings.

However, his recent performance against the Philadelphia Phillies showcased his ability to bounce back, limiting them to just one run over six innings.

Spencer Strider and Maggie Strider's journey together

Spencer Strider and Maggie Whitener's love story began during their time together at the Christian Academy of Knoxville. They started dating in their senior year of high school and have been inseparable ever since.

Even when Strider went to attend Clemson University, Whitener remained a constant presence in his life, visiting him regularly and supporting him at his baseball matches.

Their relationship grew stronger over the years, and Strider often expressed his love and admiration for Whitener on social media, referring to her as his "cheerleader."

Little did Maggie know that while she was supporting him, Strider was planning a surprise that would change their lives forever.

On February 21, 2022, Strider took Whitener on a trip to Clemson, under the pretense of having brunch with friends in Pendleton. However, he had a different plan in mind.

During a leisurely stroll, Strider got down on one knee and asked Whitener to marry him. Overwhelmed with joy and surprise, she happily accepted his proposal.

Their journey as an engaged couple was filled with anticipation and excitement, leading up to their wedding day on November 12, 2022.

Surrounded by their loved ones, Strider and Whitener exchanged vows and pledged their love and commitment to each other.

